IPL 2026's injury crisis: Check full list of injured and unavailable players ahead of new season

New Delhi:

Injury crisis plagues the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season, with the 19th edition of the marquee tournament all set to kick off on March 28; there have been a ton of players who will be unavailable for the upcoming edition of the tournament or are out injured for the season.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and many other sides have been plagued with injuries, and their plans for the new season have been disrupted heavily.

The likes of Pat Cummins, Jack Edwards, Sam Curran, Harshit Rana, and many other stars will be missing either some part of the entirety of the IPL season. With the tournament all set to kick off on March 28, the sides have also called in several injury replacements for the season. With the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Blessing Muzarabani coming into the side.

IPL 2026 kicks off on March 28

It is interesting to note that the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 kicks off on March 28. The season opener will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides will take on each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and as the defending champions, RCB will hope for a good showing in the first game.

There is no doubt that under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru was the best side in the IPL 2025, putting in some exceptional performances. The side managed to break its title curse by defeating Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the tournament.

List of unavailable players IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins, Jack Edwards

Kolkata Knight Riders - Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals - Sam Curran

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings - Nathan Ellis

Delhi Capitals - Mitchell Starc

Punjab Kings - Lockie Ferguson