Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi pushes Make in India, asks students to focus on improving life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pushed for 'Make in India' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', while advising students to balance their studies and hobbies, as he interacted with them during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) residence in New Delhi. The prime minister also pointed out that students remain open to advise from everyone but they should always follow their own pattern and have confidence in themselves.

He noted that even though he has become the prime minister, people still keep advising. He said he has changed a few things about how he worked, but did not leave his "core pattern". PM Modi also said that achieving success shouldn't be the only goal of examinations and the focus should be on all-round developed.

"No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way," he said. "I don't look back at what has passed, I always look at what is to come... There are times when teachers only teach what is important and can help you score good marks, but a good teacher focuses on all-around development and teaches everything."

PM Modi's push for AI

During his interaction with students, PM Modi also highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI). Though students should use AI, it would not always help them achieve their goals, he pointed out. When a student told him that he aspires to be a game developer, PM Modi said gaming is a skill, but gaming should not be encouraged.

Although he noted that gaming remains a skill and it can be used to test alertness and for self-development. The prime minister also advised students not to waste their time because internet has become cheap in India, highlighting that his government has made a law against betting.

"You are interested in gaming but don't indulge in it for passing time just because data is cheap in India. Don't do it for fun. Those who indulge in gaming for money will only be ruined. We do not have to encourage gambling in the country. I have made a law against online gambling," he said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

This year, the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha - which was first held in 2018 - was organised, which was also screened at the Bal Yogi Auditorium in the Parliament. Apart from Delhi, it was organised Assam's Guwahati, Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Gujarat's Dev Mogra. This year, 4.5 crore people, including students, teachers and parents, had registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha, as per the Ministry of Education.

