Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Top 10 exam tips by PM Modi from last PPCs Exam Tips by PM Modi: PM Modi every year takes a session called 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' with children appearing for exams to help them with stress management and life skills. More than four crore participants, including 3.75 crore students, have registered for the ninth edition of PPC.

New Delhi:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) on Friday (February 6) at 10 am, continuing his annual interaction with students, parents and teachers ahead of board and competitive examinations. This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has seen record participation, with a total of 6.76 crore people taking part. Of these, over 4.5 crore participants formally registered, while another 2.26 crore individuals engaged in various PPC-related activities.

The initiative aims to help students overcome exam stress, adopt smarter preparation strategies, and develop a balanced outlook towards education and life. During the interactive session, participants get an opportunity to raise questions directly, which the Prime Minister addresses using real-life examples, personal experiences and practical advice.

As students prepare to tune in for this year's edition, here's a look back at 10 important tips shared by PM Modi during previous Pariksha Pe Charcha sessions.

Top 10 exam tips by PM Modi from the last PPCs

PM Modi has repeatedly stressed that exams are just a part of life, not its ultimate destination. He emphasised that 'gyan' (knowledge) and exams are just a part of life, urging them not to treat their grades as the ultimate measure of success. "Unfortunately, there's a widespread belief that if a student doesn't perform well in class 10 or 12 board exams, their life is ruined. Our society often creates a tense atmosphere at home over low grades,' he said, adding, "You may feel pressure, but focus on preparing without letting it overwhelm you. Keep challenging yourself to improve." PM Modi emphasised the importance of writing practice. He said, "Practice writing answers as much as possible. If you have that practice, the majority of exam hall stress will go away." PM Modi urged students to compete with themselves, aim for excellence, and treat failures as stepping stones to success. He advised them to set realistic goals and reward their achievements to stay motivated. When asked about the source of his motivation, the Prime Minister said, "You all are my motivators," underscoring his belief that inspiration can be found everywhere. Encouraging students to constantly challenge themselves, PM Modi said they should focus on bettering their own past performance rather than comparing themselves with others. "Always strive to do better than your previous results," he said, highlighting the importance of continuous self-improvement. During the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' session in 2019, a woman concerned about how she could keep her son, a Class IX student, away from online gaming, asked PM Modi what to do about it. And the Prime Minister was quick to come up with a witty response, saying, "Ye PUBG wala hai kya?" PM Modi's reply received a huge round of applause from the audience. "Online gaming is a kind of blessing, as well as a curse at the same time. If we try to keep our children away from such things, it would be like taking a step backward when we talk of a digital and advanced India," PM Modi added. In 2018, PM Modi suggested yoga as a means of relieving stress. He talks about how different asanas can help in relaxing the mind and easing up the nervousness, which gives a positive energy and reduces stress. Prime Minister Modi has also offered tips on shunning distractions like social media while preparing for exams. "Make sure there are moments in the day when you are neither online nor offline, but just in line," PM Modi said. "Use online to improve your fundamentals and thus enhance your offline education as well. Online will help you broaden your studies, but if you are getting distracted, use tools on your gadgets to keep yourself disciplined," he advised. He has urged students to use smartphones as tools for learning rather than spending hours endlessly scrolling through reels. He cautioned that excessive screen time often comes at the cost of proper rest and sleep, leading to a waste of valuable time and adverse effects on health. He also advised students to prioritise their physical and mental health alongside their studies. He also urged parents not to treat their children's results as benchmarks to 'show off', emphasising that they should avoid making comparisons with others and instead offer their support. "Every child has unique talents. Instead of following societal trends, support your child in discovering their strengths," PM Modi said, advising educators to create an environment where students feel valued and encouraged to explore their abilities without unrealistic expectations. "Parents often have expectations due to social pressure. I urge all parents not to present their child as a model. Embrace their uniqueness and focus on their individual skills," he added. PM Modi also spoke about dealing with challenges and criticism, stressing that criticism plays an important role in personal growth. He said it is essential to understand who the criticism is coming from, and advised students to accept feedback from parents and loved ones in a positive spirit. "Ignore the criticism and don't leave your focus. It takes a lot of effort to criticise someone. Take it positively, it will help us in our lives. If we are honest, we won't worry about it," he further said.

