Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 date announced; to be held on February 6

New Delhi:

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 date has been announced, the ninth edition will be held on February 6 at 10 am. Announcing the date, PM Narendra Modi in a post on X mentioned "As the Parikshas are approaching, Pariksha Pe Charcha is back too! This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things.Do watch the PPC Episode on 6th February."

Unlike every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students from pan-India - Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Dev Mogra (Gujarat) and Guwahati (Assam) on the line of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha brought students from the east, west, north, south and central India on a single platform.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has witnessed an overall participation of 6.76 crore this year; with over 4.5 crore registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha and an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively take part in various activities connected to PPC.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 set Guinness world record with 3.53 crore registrations. Pariksha Pe Charcha has been awarded the Guinness World Record for registering the “Most people on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective preparation techniques, and encourage a balanced approach to education and personal development. This programme provides an opportunity to participants to share their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.

For details on Pariksha Pe Charcha, please visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in.