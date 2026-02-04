JEE, UPSC and other exam aspirants to get free online coaching as govt partners with EdTech platform The aspirants will be provided free access to structured online courses, including live and recorded classes, test series, previous year question papers, study material, mentorship, doubt-solving support, and counselling.

New Delhi:

In a major push towards inclusive education, the Centre has announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations such as JEE, UPSC, SSC and banking exams, following a partnership between the government and an EdTech platform.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation to provide free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants every year.

Who are eligible for free online coaching?

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been implementing multiple initiatives to ensure equitable access to quality education for students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other disadvantaged sections across the country, the minister said.

"Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation for providing free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants every year belonging to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and beneficiaries of the PM CARES for Children Scheme from all over India, including the State of Odisha," he said.

The initiative aims to support candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as the Civil Services Examination, Staff Selection Commission Examination, and Banking Examinations. No such Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with any organisation in respect of Scheduled Tribe students.

What can you get under the initiative?

Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries will receive free access to comprehensive online learning resources, including live and recorded classes, test series, previous years' question papers, study material, mentorship, doubt-solving assistance, and counselling support. The selection process is merit-based and conducted through a dedicated online portal.

The objective of the initiative is to provide free online coaching to eligible beneficiaries so as to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for securing employment and to enhance their access to quality preparatory resources, thereby promoting social inclusion and equal opportunity.