Karnataka: BJP, JD-S protest in Assembly seeking Excise Minister resignation in Rs 6,000 cr liquor scam Karnataka: The scandal detonated on January 16 as Lokayukta cops raided Bengaluru's urban district, nabbing Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Naik and two accomplices red-handed with Rs 25 lakh in bribes for liquor licenses.

Bengaluru:

Tensions boiled over in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly on Tuesday night as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally JD(S) launched a dramatic dharna, accusing Congress Excise Minister RB Timmapur of presiding over rampant corruption. The opposition staged an overnight sit-in, vowing to continue until Timmapur resigns. BJP leaders alleged a staggering Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Excise Department, where bribes are allegedly demanded for liquor licenses, including CL-7 hotel/bar permits and microbrewery approvals.

Explosive allegations of election funding racket

Opposition Leader R Ashok and BJP State President BY Vijayendra painted a picture of systemic graft, claiming audio clips capture Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Naik naming Timmapur while demanding Rs 80 lakh in bribes. They further alleged the Congress is siphoning these funds to fuel campaigns in poll-bound states like Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, dubbing Karnataka an "ATM for the Congress high command." "The entire cabinet is shielding him," Vijayendra charged, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah force the resignation.

Raid that sparked the firestorm

The controversy exploded on January 16 when Lokayukta police busted Naik and two aides in Bengaluru's urban district, catching them red-handed accepting Rs 25 lakh for licenses. This January 23 revelation fueled BJP's demands, with MLA Mahesh Tenginkai declaring, "We'll sleep in Vidhana Soudha tonight- our protest won't end until he quits." Leader Ashok echoed, "They collected Rs 2,000-3,000 crore for elections; if Timmapur won't resign, the CM must."

Minister's defiant counterattack

Timmapur dismissed the uproar, retorting that no BJP minister ever resigned during their rule despite similar scandals. He defended his tenure, insisting he's curbed corruption at every level and streamlined licensing after discussions with Siddaramaiah. Congress MLA Ashok Pattan fired back, accusing opponents of "cooking up stories" and flouting assembly rules, adding the CM would act if evidence held water.

Showdown looms in final session day

As Wednesday marks the last day of the special assembly session, chaos is brewing with opposition poised for more pandemonium. The siege highlights deepening political rifts, with BJP-JD(S) unrelenting on their resignation call amid public outrage over alleged booze baron bribery.