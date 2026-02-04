Jaipur hit-and-run case: One killed as speeding car mows down labourers in Vidyadhar Nagar Jaipur road accident: In a heartbreaking turn, one labourer died soon after reaching the hospital, while his two fellow workers remain in critical condition in the ICU. The hit-and-run driver bolted from the scene, ditching the mangled car and igniting fury among residents.

Jaipur:

In the wee hours of a chilly Jaipur night, tragedy struck the Vidyadhar Nagar area around midnight. Three labourers- daily wage earners pedalling home on a single bicycle after a long day's grind- became victims of a reckless driver's fury. A speeding car, hurtling through the dimly lit streets with blatant disregard for life, slammed into them with devastating force. The impact sent the men flying, their bodies mangled on the asphalt in a scene of utter chaos.

Desperate fight for survival

The labourers, identified locally as migrants scraping by on construction sites, suffered grievous injuries. Two were left critically wounded with multiple fractures, internal bleeding, and severe head trauma, while the third clung to life amid the wreckage. Bystanders, jolted awake by the crash, sprang into action despite the late hour, rushing to the scene with whatever aid they could muster.

Community's swift response

Local residents, some still in nightclothes, flagged down passing vehicles and pooled resources to ferry the injured to a nearby hospital. "We couldn't just stand by," one helper recounted. "These men were like family- hardworking folks just trying to get home." Within minutes, the victims were en route to medical care, where doctors battled to stabilise them amid the mounting tension.

A life lost

Tragically, one of the labourers succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, leaving his two companions in intensive care. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the wrecked car and sparking outrage among locals demanding swift police action. Authorities have launched a manhunt, reviewing CCTV footage from Vidyadhar Nagar's streets to track the fugitive. As the survivors fight for recovery, the incident serves as a grim reminder of road safety's deadly cost in India's bustling cities.