Delhi High Court directs Rajpal Yadav to surrender in cheque dishonour cases

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has found himself in legal trouble after the Delhi High Court directed him to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by Wednesday, February 4, 2026, withdrawing the leniency earlier extended to him in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma observed that the court had shown considerable indulgence to the petitioner over an extended period, purely on the basis of assurances that the dispute would be settled amicably and that payments would be made to the complainant company.

The sentence by the trial court had been put on hold in June 2024 to give Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav time to settle the matter. However, the promises recorded in later court orders were not kept.

The Court noted that although clear deadlines were fixed several times, the petitioner failed to make payments amounting to several crores of rupees. Even the part payments he had promised, through demand drafts and instalments, were not deposited on time.

Notably, the Court has dismissed the explanations for technical or typographical errors in the demand drafts, finding them not convincing.

The judge also pointed out that the commitments were made openly in court through senior lawyers, and that extra time was given only based on the petitioner's own instructions.

The High Court refused to grant any further relief because of the repeated breaches of these promises and his admitted liability. It ordered that the money already deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant company and directed the petitioner to surrender by 4 pm on February 4, 2026, to serve the sentence given by the trial court.

Time granted for surrender and next hearing

It must be noted that the short time allowed for surrender was granted only in the interest of justice, after the petitioner informed the court that he was engaged in professional work in Mumbai. The case has been listed for February 5, 2026, to confirm compliance by the concerned jail authorities.

