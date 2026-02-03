Chandrika Dixit aka viral 'Vada Pav Girl' accuses husband of cheating on her, breaks down in new video Viral 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Dixit accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair. On Monday, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika took to Instagram to share her claims in a video.

New Delhi:

Social media personality Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the 'Vada Pav' girl, has sparked a stir online after accusing her husband of having an extramarital affair. She shared her allegations in an Instagram video on Monday, February 2, 2026. The bvideo has gone viral on the internet, leaving fans shocked.

In the video, Chandrika can be seen crying and sharing how hurt she feels over her husband's alleged betrayal. She captioned the post as, "Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai" (I also have proof). Read on for more details.

Chandrika Dixit aka viral 'Vada Pav Girl' accuses husband of cheating on her

In the video, she said, "Duniya ko kya dikhana hai? Ladai‑jhagde dikhane hain? Hamare ladai‑jhagde dikhane hain? Do mahino se kya‑kya bardasht kar rahi hoon? Pata hai? Do mahine se zyada ho gaya, nahi bol rahi yaar." Take a look below:

She further added, "Main kaam kar rahi hoon, bachha sambhaal rahi hoon, ghar sambhaal rahi hoon, dukan sambhaal rahi hoon, sab sambhaal rahi hoon, aur aap yeh sab karne ja rahe ho? Kis se poochkar, kyun? Woh ladki jo poora din aapke aage‑peeche ghoomri rehti hai. Mera pati, mera pyaar? Aur mera kya? Isse bhi zyada kayi baatein hain jo mere dimaag ki nasen phaad rahi hain. Main kaam nahi kar paa rahi hoon, kuch nahi kar paa rahi hoon kyu?".

Who is Chandrika Dixit?

For the unversed, Chandrika Dixit rose to fame after a video of her preparing and selling vada pavs went viral on the internet. She also participated in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. She is quite active on Instagram, where she regularly shares trending reels and updates with her fans and followers. Chandrika has a following of 587K followers on Instagram.

