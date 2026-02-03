Dhurandhar 2 teaser disappoints fans as promo offers nothing new: 'Yeh toh film ke end mein dikhaya gaya tha' Ranveer Singh fans took to social media, expressing disappointment over Dhurandhar 2 teaser and saying, "Yeh toh film ke end mein dikhaya gaya tha" as they hoped for new scenes of the highly anticipated second part.

The much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2 left fans underwhelmed as the promo didn't offer new. Many Ranveer Singh fans took to social media, expressing disappointment and saying, "Yeh toh film ke end mein dikhaya gaya tha" as they hoped for new scenes of the highly anticipated second part.

Some online viewers said that most of the scenes in the teaser were already shown in the end credits of Dhurandhar Part 1. Fans who watched the first film till the very end noticed that the teaser doesn't have any new clips.

Fans expressed disappointment over the teaser. One X user wrote, "Bro hyped us with 12:12 just to recycle the end credits scene like we wouldn't notice (sic)." Another wrote, "This seems like a bad move by the marketing team. This teaser was the perfect setup to create further hype for #DhurandharTheRevenge by showing us some new visuals along with this teaser itself, but now one has to wait for 1 month (sic)."

On YouTube, one user commented, "We wanted something new in the teaser… we have seen this in the film itself… (sic)." Another user quipped, "U R Not Ready For This, Post Credit Scene Hi Upload Kar Diya (sic)." Some fans expressed hope for a new teaser, writing, "Wait for teaser 2 (sic)."

Sharing the official teaser on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi." Take a look below:

Notably, the background music used in the Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser is from Doja Cat's new album Vie, and the song is titled ‘AAAHH MEN!’.

Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for March 19, 2026.

