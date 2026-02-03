'Yeh naya Hindustan hai…': Ranveer Singh goes full beast mode in Dhurandhar 2 teaser | Watch The official teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is out now. The makers dropped the much-awaited teaser with a tagline: "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi". Watch the teaser here.

The highly anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is out. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the second part of Dhurandhar can now watch the teaser online.

After 60 days since the theatrical release of Dhurandhar Part 1, the makers dropped the first teaser of Dhurandhar Part 2 on February 3, 2026, at 12:12 PM, delighting fans.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser is out now

YouTube's logline read, "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."

What the Dhurandhar 2 teaser reveals

The 1-minute and 12-second teaser shows Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi transforming into Hamza. It hints at the intense events that push him to infiltrate dangerous gangs, risking everything for revenge while protecting his country. His backstory forms the emotional heart of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Watch the teaser here:

Dhurandhar 2: Plot

The first part, Dhurandhar, revolves around the story of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal network and enters Pakistan’s political underworld. It is expected that the second part will explore the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. However, the makers have yet to officially reveal the plot details.

When will Dhurandhar 2 hit the theatres?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on Thursday, March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit. One of the most anticipated films of 2026, its release will also coincide with festivals like Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

