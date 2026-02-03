Live Dhurandhar 2 Teaser LIVE: Ranveer Singh's fierce revenge streak takes centre stage in Aditya Dhar film Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE updates: The much-awaited promo has finally released. Follow this space for confirmed release time, teaser video, cast details, and minute-by-minute updates.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE updates are coming as the official video has finally released. From first reactions to star cast details and film updates, this live blog will track every major development around Dhurandhar 2 as it happens. The film is set for release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.

Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and others. The film's India gross collection has crossed Rs 1000 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 1300, and still counting. Currently, the film is streaming on Netflix.

