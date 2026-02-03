Advertisement
  Live Dhurandhar 2 Teaser LIVE: Ranveer Singh's fierce revenge streak takes centre stage in Aditya Dhar film

Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE updates: The much-awaited promo has finally released. Follow this space for confirmed release time, teaser video, cast details, and minute-by-minute updates.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh turns menacing in promo
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE updates are coming as the official video has finally released. From first reactions to star cast details and film updates, this live blog will track every major development around Dhurandhar 2 as it happens. The film is set for release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.

Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and others. The film's India gross collection has crossed Rs 1000 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 1300, and still counting. Currently, the film is streaming on Netflix. 

Stay tuned for LIVE Updates on Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser.

 

Live updates :Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE: Promo, release details, star cast, and more updates

  • 12:42 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser reaction: Fans say this about promo

    Fans are not too happy about Dhurandhar 2 teaser. Comments such as "Oye choona laga diya choona , ye to movie ke last wala hi teaser dikha diya", "Yeh toh flim ke last mein hi dikhaya gaya tha", "Bhai Kuch Naya Upload Kardete Ye To Already Sabne Dekh Rakha Tha", and others.

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release: Deepika Padukone shares Ranveer Singh's poster

    Deepika Padukone turned cheerleader for Ranveer Singh. She shared her husband's new poster from Dhurandhar 2 on the film's teaser release day.

    India Tv - Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser
    (Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA)Deepika Padukone

     

  • 12:34 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE: Doja Cat song in promo

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser has released with Doja Cat's track ‘Aaahh Men!’ in the backdrop.

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 breaking news: Teaser out, watch it here

    The teaser from Dhurandhar Part 2 is finally out. Watch it here:

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 cast update: Sara Arjun 'hearts' Ranveer Singh's first look

    Sara Arjun, who played Ranveer Singh's love interest in Dhurandhar Part 2, dropped three red hearts blazing with fire emojis on the latter's look-poster from the film.

  • 12:03 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 promo update: Celebs laud Ranveer's first look

    Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and others lauded Ranveer Singh's fierce first look from Dhurandhar Part 2. 

  • 11:54 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 film update: Film won't release on Netflix after theatrical run

    Aditya Dhar's film will not release on Netflix, unlike Part 1. Dhurandhar Part is slated for release on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical course.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE updates: Aditya Dhar's film to release in 5 languages

    Unlike the first part, Dhurandhar Part 2 will release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

     

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 promo update: Ranveer Singh's first look out

    Ahead of the teaser release, the team of Dhurandhar has kept details tightly under wraps. To add to the hype, they released a new poster of Ranveer Singh in a menacing avatar from Part 2.

     

  • 11:31 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser LIVE: Teaser out at 12.12 pm today

    Anticipation is building as fans wait for the official Dhurandhar 2 teaser to drop. The makers are expected to unveil the promo at exact 12.12 pm, with social media buzzing ahead of the launch.

     

Dhurandhar Part 2
