Pakistan faces isolation from full member cricket boards over India match boycott row in T20 World Cup: Report The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not getting any support from the full-member cricket boards over their decision to boycott the match against India in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan government has denied its cricket team to play against India in the mega event.

New Delhi:

Pakistan are facing isolation from the other full member cricket boards over their decision to boycott the match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. For the unversed, Pakistan government has denied its cricket team permission to play against India in the mega event. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to formally communicate with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the same.

This lack of official communication has left the PCB in a state of increasing isolation. According to a report in NDTV, PCB is not getting any support from the full member cricket nations. It further stated that Pakistan has no locus standi or legal standing in the matter. The boycott from Pakistan is being viewed as a manufacturing crisis as the member boards have also highlighted contradictions in Pakistan's move.

Pakistan faced India in U19 World Cup on February 1

Notably, Pakistan faced India in the U19 World Cup on Sunday (February 1), the same day when their government confirmed that Salman Ali Agha and his men would not play against India on February 15. Moreover, Pakistan A women's team are set to play against India A women in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, in Bangkok, on the same day when the senior men's team is scheduled to face India.

The PCB announced the squad for the tournament on Monday, specifically mentioning that the team has been grouped with India in the tournament. There are no plans as of now to withdraw from that game. At the same time, Pakistan's boycott has no legal grounds to deny playing against India, citing security concern,s as the game is already scheduled at a neutral venue, in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed recently that the team will follow whatever the government and the cricket boards amid the boycott row. The players have no say in the final decision irrespective of what they feel.

