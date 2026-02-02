Will Pakistan women's A team play against India A side in Asia Cup on February 15? Here is latest update India women's A team has been grouped alongside Pakistan A in Group A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. However, there are thoughts about whether the two teams will face each other in the tournament after the Pakistan government announced an India boycott in the T20 World Cup 2026 league stage.

The cricketing relations between India and Pakistan have hit a new low after the Pakistani government announced a boycott of the league stage match against the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government made a shock announcement regarding the team's participation in the upcoming Men's World Cup, scheduled to kick off on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. While Pakistan are set to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka, including the scheduled February 15 group game against the Men in Blue at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Sharif government decided against playing India in the league stage.

With this new controversy, there are thoughts about whether the Pakistan women's A team will be playing against the Indian A side in the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup, which will be played in Bangkok from February 13 to February 22. India A and Pakistan A are placed in Group A in the tournament and are scheduled to face each other on February 15 - the same day when their men's teams were scheduled to lock horns in the T20 World Cup - at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok.

Will Pakistan A women play against India A?

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan women's A team is set to play against the Indian side on February 15. Until now, there has been no instructions given to the women's A team for their India A game in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the team's squad for the women's tournament on Sunday, February 1, the same day when its government instructed to boycott India in the T20 World Cup.

PCB mentions India game on February 15 in Asia Cup

Meanwhile, the PCB release mentioned that their team has been listed with the Indian side in Group A and also mentioned the date of the match. "Pakistan ‘A’ are placed in Group A alongside India ‘A’, UAE and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and hosts Thailand. The top two sides from each group will play semi-finals after playing three games each," the PCB release said.

PCB's release mentions they have been listed in Group A with India A.