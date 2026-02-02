BJP initiates process to elect Chief Minister in Manipur; Tarun Chugh appointed as central observer All BJP MLAs from Manipur were called to Delhi for a meeting today, just days before the second term of President's rule in the state is set to end.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has initiated the process to elect the Chief Minister in Manipur. Saffron party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh has been appointed as the central observer to oversee the process of the appointment of the legislative party leader.



“BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary as Central Observer for the election of the Legislative Party Leader in Manipur,” a letter by Arun Kumar, BJP National General Secretary and headquarter incharge, read.

All BJP MLAs from Manipur were called to Delhi for a meeting with party's top brass today, just days before the second term of President's rule in the state is set to end. The central government had first imposed President's rule on February 13, 2025, for six months, following months of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This period was later extended by another six months in August 2025.

Among those who have arrived in the capital were former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, and former minister Y Khemchand Singh. BJP state president A Sharda Devi also attended the meeting.

President's rule was brought in after the BJP-led government, headed by Biren Singh, resigned on February 9, 2025. The 60-member Manipur Assembly, whose term runs until 2027, was placed under suspended animation.

Number game in Manipur Assembly

In Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now holds 37 seats in the state assembly, following a series of defections from the Janata Dal (United).

The BJP had originally won 32 seats in the 2022 assembly elections. Recently, five of the six MLAs from JD(U) joined the BJP, boosting the party’s numbers to 37 in the 60-member House.

Apart from the BJP, the assembly comprises six MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP) and five from the Naga People’s Front. The Congress has five seats, while the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has two. JD(U) retains one MLA after the defections, and there are three independent members.

One seat in the assembly is currently vacant due to the passing of a sitting legislator.