Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh in Murshidabad days after playback retirement news, flies kite from terrace

Singer Arijit Singh recently left his millions of fans disheartened after he announced his retirement from playback singing. Days later, Aamir Khan, who has collaborated with Singh in many of his film songs, reached Jiaganj in Murshidabad to visit the latter.

Arijit mostly works out of his village in Murshidabad and leads a very simple life. Aamir is one of the firsts from Bollywood to visit him after his playback retirement news.

On Monday afternoon, Aamir Khan was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of Arijit Singh’s studio and home near Shibtala Ghat in Jiaganj. For nearly half an hour, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor could be seen flying a kite. A large crowd gathered in nearby terraces, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Here is the video:

What Swanand Kirkire told India TV on Arijit Singh’s playback retirement

Veteran lyricist-singer Swanand Kirkire, known for songs such as Monta Re and Tu Kisi Rail Si, had shared his take on Arjit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing. "If that's true, it's going to be a big-big loss for the Indian film music industry. Hope he changes his mind," he exclusively told us.

What did Arijit Singh post?

Arijit Singh’s playback retirement post, shared on the evening of January 27, caught fans by surprise. In his message, he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

While Arijit made it clear that he is stepping away from playback singing, his clarification that this is not a break from music kept fans hopeful about what lies ahead.

