Exclusive: Swanand Kirkire, lyricist, reacts to Arijit Singh's retirement from playback: 'If that's true…' Veteran lyricist-singer Swanand Kirkire has reacted to reports about Arijit Singh retiring from playback singing. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Kirkire said he hoped the singer changes his mind.

Last evening, Arijit Singh left the world heartbroken with an announcement. The singer took to social media and shared that he is retiring from playback singing. However, he also clarified on his private X (formerly Twitter) account that this should not be seen as a break from his singing career.

Fans were sad, and so were his fellow singers from the film industry. As reactions to Arijit's retirement continue to pour in, veteran lyricist-screenwriter Swanand Kirkire shared his take on the same in an exclusive interaction with India TV.

Swanand Kirkire reacts to Arijit Singh's retirement from playback

Kirkire, known for songs such as Monta Re and Tu Kisi Rail Si, shared his take on Arjit Singh's decision to retire from singing. "If that's true, it's going to be a big-big loss for the Indian film music industry. Hope he changes his mind," he exclusively told India TV.

What did Arijit Singh post?

Arijit Singh's playback retirement post shocked the world on the evening of January 27. He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Why is Arijit Singh retiring from playback?

Arijit Singh explained his decision to retire from playback on a private X account. He wrote, “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he explained. One of those reasons, he admitted, is restlessness. “One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

The singer also spoke about wanting space for new voices to emerge. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he wrote. When a fan questioned whether he was playing with emotions by posting about retirement, Singh responded directly, saying, “Not at all, I never wanna play with anyone’s emotions.”

Despite stepping away from Bollywood playback singing, Singh clarified that music remains an integral part of his life. “I am going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he shared, before adding, “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready.” Ending on a lighter note, he wrote, “Ab aayega maza!!”

