Ajit Pawar death: Check what's open, what's closed as Maharashtra declares three-day state mourning The National Flag will be flown at half-mast during the period of State mourning. There will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning, as mentioned in the government circular.

Mumbai:

Hours after the tragic demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the state government has announced three-day state mourning to honour Pawar's contributions to the state and its people. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast during the period of State mourning, as mentioned in the government circular. Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash LIVE updates

What is likely to be closed?

Though an official notification is awaiting, government offices, schools and colleges are likely to be closed during state mourning. All government offices will be closed today to honour the veteran politician.

There will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

What is likely to be opened?

Essential services such as hospitals, ambulance services, fire, police departments, milk delivery, media office

Private and multinational companies

Public transport- railways, buses

Shops, market and retail stores.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s contributions, CM Fadnavis said, "He was a leader connected to the ground. The passing of Ajit Dada Pawar is deeply saddening. There is grief in his family and among all of us." He added that Pawar was his strong and generous friend. "This is a difficult day for the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken to us regarding this accident," Fadnavis added.

Ajit Pawar and four other people were killed after an aircraft carrying them crash-landed in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the plane was landing in the Baramati area. The small charter aircraft, which took off from Mumbai around 8 am, crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt 45 minutes later. Visuals from the crash spot show fire and smoke spewing from the remains of the plane. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said all five passengers on board died in the crash. Rescue operations were immediately launched at the site, with ambulances and emergency teams rushing to assist those affected.

