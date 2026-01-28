Advertisement
  Live Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah speak to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar plane crash LIVE updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crashed during landing in Pune's Baramati area.

Ajit Pawar's plane crashes in Baramati
Ajit Pawar's plane crashes in Baramati Image Source : Reporter/PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other people were killed after an aircraft carrying them crash-landed in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday while attempting to land. The aircraft went down during landing at the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday morning. Rescue operations were immediately launched at the site, with ambulances and emergency teams rushing to assist those affected. It was reported that Ajit Pawar was scheduled to be on board for travel to Baramati, where he was due to attend multiple public engagements. 

Live updates :Ajit Pawar plane crash

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Details of aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy CM was travelling

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died today, along with four others, in a tragic plane crash in Baramati. According to reports, he was travelling from Mumbai to Pune in an aircraft operated by VSR Aviation. Here are all the details of the aircraft Ajit Pawar was travelling in. READ

     

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Where did Ajit Pawar's plane crash? See location on Google Maps

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The plane had taken off from Mumbai for Baramati. It failed to land in Baramati and crashed before reaching the runway. Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to attend a meeting in Baramati today. See the location of the crash in Baramati on Google Maps. READ

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi speaks to Devendra Fadnavis over phone

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone to inquire about the incident involving Ajit Pawar.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajit Pawar, along with 5 people killed in plane crash

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in a chartered plane crash in Baramati. Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Crash landing of Mumbai-Baramati charter plane happened at runway threshold

    The crash landing of Mumbai-Baramati charter plane happened at the runway threshold in Baramati. On January 28, 2026, a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR crash-landed at Baramati Airport while carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with one personal security officer, one attendant, and two crew members, and as per initial information, none of the five people onboard survived the crash.

     

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajit Pawar, others killed in plane crash in Pune

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when Pawar's plane was landing in Pune's Baramati area, they said.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajit Pawar attended meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Tue

    Ajit Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    First visuals from plane crash

    Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. A Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am in Baramati, Maharashtra, today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board.

     

     

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Aircraft belonged to VSR company

    Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft involved in an accident in Baramati. The aircraft belonged to VSR company.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar leaves for Baramati

    Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, and Parth Pawar left for Baramati from Delhi.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Six killed in crash

    According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), six people were killed in the plane crash in Baramati. 

    (Input: Sachin Chaudhary)

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am

    Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am in Baramati, Maharashtra. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board. More details awaited.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajit Pawar is seriously injured in plane crash

    A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Initial reports indicate that multiple people were injured in the crash, and Pawar is believed to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital, though official confirmation from authorities regarding his condition is still awaited. It is being reported that Ajit Pawar was on a visit to Baramati today, and the accident occurred during the landing there. According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar's condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.

     

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajit Pawar's plane crashes in Baramati during landing

    A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar crash-landed in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday while attempting to land.

Top News

