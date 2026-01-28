Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other people were killed after an aircraft carrying them crash-landed in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday while attempting to land. The aircraft went down during landing at the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday morning. Rescue operations were immediately launched at the site, with ambulances and emergency teams rushing to assist those affected. It was reported that Ajit Pawar was scheduled to be on board for travel to Baramati, where he was due to attend multiple public engagements.
- Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah speak to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Live Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah speak to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar plane crash LIVE updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crashed during landing in Pune's Baramati area.
Live updates :Ajit Pawar plane crash
-
10:16 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Details of aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy CM was travelling
10:16 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026

Details of aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy CM was travelling

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died today, along with four others, in a tragic plane crash in Baramati. According to reports, he was travelling from Mumbai to Pune in an aircraft operated by VSR Aviation.
-
10:14 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Where did Ajit Pawar's plane crash? See location on Google Maps
10:14 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026

Where did Ajit Pawar's plane crash? See location on Google Maps

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The plane had taken off from Mumbai for Baramati. It failed to land in Baramati and crashed before reaching the runway. Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to attend a meeting in Baramati today.
-
10:12 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
PM Modi speaks to Devendra Fadnavis over phone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone to inquire about the incident involving Ajit Pawar.
-
10:04 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Ajit Pawar, along with 5 people killed in plane crash
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in a chartered plane crash in Baramati. Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).
-
9:59 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Crash landing of Mumbai-Baramati charter plane happened at runway threshold
The crash landing of Mumbai-Baramati charter plane happened at the runway threshold in Baramati. On January 28, 2026, a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR crash-landed at Baramati Airport while carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with one personal security officer, one attendant, and two crew members, and as per initial information, none of the five people onboard survived the crash.
-
9:52 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Ajit Pawar, others killed in plane crash in Pune
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when Pawar's plane was landing in Pune's Baramati area, they said.
-
9:48 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Ajit Pawar attended meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Tue
Ajit Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present.
-
9:47 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
First visuals from plane crash
Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. A Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am in Baramati, Maharashtra, today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board.
-
9:45 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Aircraft belonged to VSR company
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft involved in an accident in Baramati. The aircraft belonged to VSR company.
-
9:44 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar leaves for Baramati
Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, and Parth Pawar left for Baramati from Delhi.
-
9:44 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Six killed in crash
According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), six people were killed in the plane crash in Baramati.
(Input: Sachin Chaudhary)
-
9:41 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am
Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am in Baramati, Maharashtra. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board. More details awaited.
-
9:39 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Ajit Pawar is seriously injured in plane crash
9:39 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026

Ajit Pawar is seriously injured in plane crash

A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Initial reports indicate that multiple people were injured in the crash, and Pawar is believed to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital, though official confirmation from authorities regarding his condition is still awaited. It is being reported that Ajit Pawar was on a visit to Baramati today, and the accident occurred during the landing there. According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar's condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.
-
9:35 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
Ajit Pawar's plane crashes in Baramati during landing
A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar crash-landed in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday while attempting to land.
