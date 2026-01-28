A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Initial reports indicate that multiple people were injured in the crash, and Pawar is believed to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital, though official confirmation from authorities regarding his condition is still awaited. It is being reported that Ajit Pawar was on a visit to Baramati today, and the accident occurred during the landing there. According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar's condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.