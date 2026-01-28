Where did Ajit Pawar's plane crash? See location on Google Maps Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane has crashed. The plane had taken off from Mumbai for Baramati.

Baramati:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The plane had taken off from Mumbai for Baramati. It failed to land in Baramati and crashed before reaching the runway. Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to attend a meeting in Baramati today. See the location of the crash in Baramati on Google Maps through this article.

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash

The DGCA has confirmed that all five people on board, along with Ajit Pawar, have died. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ajit Pawar was onboard a private plane along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.

Where did the plane crash in Baramati?

According to reports, Pawar's plane took off from Mumbai and was approaching the airstrip in Baramati. However, a sudden accident occurred, and instead of landing on the airstrip, the plane veered towards a nearby field and crashed after hitting the ground. The video of the accident is horrific. Only the tail and one wing of the plane are visible in the video. The nose and the rest of the plane were completely destroyed.

Black box will reveal the cause of accident

However, the investigation will reveal how Ajit Pawar's plane crashed, what malfunction occurred, and why it failed to land on the airstrip. The plane's black box will be recovered, which will reveal the problems the plane experienced.