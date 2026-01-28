Rohini Acharya launches fresh attack on Tejashwi, says RJD on the edge of collapsing under current leadership Rohini Acharya has openly criticised the RJD leadership, accusing it of pushing the party towards collapse. She questioned the decisions made under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership and demanded answers regarding the unpublicised review report.

Patna:

Amid the reshuffle of responsibilities within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), internal tensions have surfaced yet again. Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has launched yet another strong and open attack on the party's current leadership. Without naming her brother Tejashwi Yadav or his close aide Sanjay Yadav, she raised serious questions on the functioning, decision-making and direction of the party.

Posting on X, Rohini expressed her dissatisfaction by stating that the recent election results clearly reveal who has truly contributed to Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy and who has not. This came days after Tejashwi Yadav was appointed the new national working president of the party.

'Party has been pushed to the brink of ruin'

"It is already clear from the Lok Sabha elections, the recently concluded assembly elections, and the current condition of the party who has done what for Lalu ji and the RJD. The person who was given responsibility, along with his imported mentor and that mentor's loyalists, has wiped out the decades of struggle and efforts of every dedicated follower of Lalu ji and has pushed the party to the brink of destruction. Questions were raised earlier, questions are being raised today, and questions will continue to be raised in the future. If there is moral courage, then the leadership should gather the strength to face these questions openly on a public platform. It will become clear who is giving so-called wisdom and who is hiding from the truth while pretending to give that wisdom," Acharya wrote.

'A few incompetent people made all-powerful'

Continuing her criticism, Rohini added, "Every true party worker, supporter and well-wisher is asking today what those few incompetent people, who have been made all-powerful while ignoring Lalu ji, have actually done for the party. What action was taken after the so-called review exercise? Why has the review report not been made public yet? And why has no action been taken so far against those questioned in the review report?" Notably, her statements indicate deep frustration within the ranks and reflect the growing debate on accountability and leadership strategy inside the RJD.

Amid a widening rift within both the family and the party following the RJD's dismal performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Acharya's post adds fresh fuel to the turmoil. She has repeatedly alleged that "infiltrators and conspirators" are eroding Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy, warning that the current leadership's continued silence only reinforces suspicions of internal complicity. The deepening discord has also opened space for rival parties, which are now moving quickly to exploit the RJD's internal crisis.

