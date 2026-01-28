Trump issues stern warning to Iraq over ex-PM al-Maliki's possible return: 'US will no longer help if...' Donald Trump has warned Iraq that the US will cease all support if former PM Nouri al-Maliki returns to office, citing his past governance and deep ties with Iran. Al-Malik is the only Iraqi Prime Minister to serve two terms since the US toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Washington:

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, US President Donald Trump has warned Iraq that Washington will withdraw all support if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki returns to power. The warning came soon after the powerful Coordination Framework bloc of Shiite parties signalled its backing for al-Maliki, a leader long viewed by the US as being too closely aligned with Iran. Trump posted his objections publicly, saying, "Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again," The Associated Press (AP) reported. He added that "if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom."

US concerns rise amid heightened tensions with Iran

Trump's remarks come at a sensitive moment as he weighs fresh military action against Iran. The Islamic Republic continues to exert heavy influence in Iraqi politics following the 2003 ouster of Saddam Hussein. Washington has repeatedly warned that an Iran-leaning government in Baghdad would jeopardise Iraq's stability and derail US-Iraq partnerships. In recent weeks, Trump has threatened military strikes on Tehran over its deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters. While he later claimed Iran halted hundreds of executions, Iranian officials called the assertion false.

Al-Maliki's complicated history with Washington

Al-Maliki, who served as Prime Minister twice between 2006 and 2014, remains a polarising figure. He was initially welcomed by former US President George W Bush after taking charge in 2006, but relations soured as his government was accused of favouring Shiite groups and marginalising Sunnis and Kurds. By 2014, the Obama administration had lost confidence in him due to rising sectarian tensions and the emergence of the Islamic State group. His political resurgence follows caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stepping aside after failing to form a government despite winning the largest bloc in Iraq's recent parliamentary elections.

US signals strong concerns on Iraq's political direction

Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed Washington's unease in a call with al-Sudani, warning that "a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq's own interests first." Think tank researcher Hussain Abdul-Hussain noted that Trump's public opposition complicates al-Maliki's chances but added, "But this is Iraq, so never say never", highlighting al-Maliki's unexpected political resilience.

Military movements add to Speculation

The shifting US naval presence has also raised questions about possible strikes on Iran. While one aircraft carrier was recently diverted to operations in South America, the USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying warships have now arrived in the Middle East, fuelling speculation about potential US action. Meanwhile, Washington continues to press Baghdad to rein in Iran-backed militias that wield significant political and military influence. Notably, this is not the first time Trump has intervened in another country’s political landscape since returning to office. Last year, he openly supported right-wing candidates in Argentina, Honduras and Poland. His latest warning to Iraq thus fits a broader pattern of assertive involvement in global political shifts.

