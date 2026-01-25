Tejashwi Yadav named RJD national working president amid family feud with sister Rohini's 'puppet' attack Bihar: Rohini Acharya ripped into leaders for dodging questions, sowing confusion and abusing loyalists. She demanded the chief "check their own collar," oust infiltrators, and mourn RJD's slide as a tragic betrayal of its marginalised champions.

Patna:

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (January 25) has been appointed as the national working president of RJD. In a explosive family and party rift, Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya today launched a scathing attack on her brother Tejashwi Yadav- newly named RJD national working president- calling him a 'puppet prince' controlled by 'infiltrators' destroying 'Laluvad.' The Bihar election fallout has torn the Yadav clan apart.

Rohini's fiery X post: 'Puppet' jibe and 'infiltrator' claims

Congratulating Tejashwi sarcastically ("Tajposhi Mubarak"), Rohini wrote, "End of a glorious innings... Congratulations to Thakur-suhati doers and 'Giroh-e-Ghuspaith' on their 'puppet prince' coronation." She accused fascist foes' agents of seizing RJD, urging true "Laluvadis" to question leaders dodging accountability, mistreating critics, and undermining Lalu's legacy. "If 'he' stays silent, his complicity is proven," she jabbed.

Demands accountability from leadership

Rohini blasted current bosses for evading queries, spreading confusion and rudeness toward party loyalists. She insisted the leader "look into their own collar" and purge saboteurs, framing RJD's decline as a heartbreaking betrayal of its fight for the marginalized.

Roots of the rift: Post-2025 poll backlash

Tensions boiled after RJD's Bihar Assembly debacle. Rohini alleged abuse at a review meet- "cursed as dirty, accused of kidney scams"- and targeted Tejashwi aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat Khan for her ouster. She vented: "Daughters, never save your father- let your brother donate instead."

Family divide deepens

Elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav backs Rohini, decrying "Jaichand" traitors and his own sidelining. Four sisters fled Patna home in solidarity. Rohini pushes women's empowerment amid patriarchy critiques. BJP/JD(U) gleefully exploit the chaos to hammer Tejashwi.