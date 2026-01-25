Republic Day: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unfurls tricolour, presents 11-month report card; makes key announcements The Republic Day celebrations were held at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, where CM Rekha Gupta hoisted the national flag and addressed the people. She highlighted the government's achievements and announced a new startup policy and an education hub for the youth.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag and reviewed the parade at Chhatrasal Stadium during the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on Sunday (January 25). Addressing the gathering, she paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation and said the Constitution has guided India for the past 77 years on the path of justice, equality, and dignity.

Constitution is the soul of India: Delhi CM

"I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India's Constitution has been guiding us as a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity. India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building," she said.

Recalling the contribution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the makers of the Constitution, the Chief Minister also mentioned the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, paying respects to its founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

Delhi CM highlights her govt's achievements

Highlighting her government's achievements over the past 11 months, CM Gupta said the biggest challenge after assuming office was removing the "dust" that had accumulated in the system over the years. "When our government took charge of Delhi eleven months ago, we faced numerous challenges, but the biggest challenge was the dust and obstacles that had accumulated on the system over the years. We have taken several meaningful steps to change this situation and give Delhi a new direction," Gupta said.

She said several welfare-oriented decisions were taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas to bring real change in people's lives. "Based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the Prime Minister, we have taken many decisions for public welfare during the past eleven months, aiming to bring real and positive change in the lives of the citizens," she added.

Rekha Gupta announces major push on e-buses, health and welfare

On infrastructure and transport, the Chief Minister announced that Delhi's capital expenditure has been doubled to Rs 30,000 crore. She said the government has decided to convert 100 per cent of Delhi's public transport buses into an emission-free electric fleet within three years, with arrangements in place to induct 11,000 e-buses. All ISBTs will be renovated, and the budget for the Delhi Metro has been increased to Rs 5,000 crore.

CM Gupta said Ayushman Bharat was implemented in Delhi on the very first day of her government, adding that so far, 6.5 lakh people have registered under the scheme, which provides health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. "Over 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been started and all hospitals in Delhi are being digitised, she said, announcing the creation of 4,000 new posts for doctors and paramedical staff.

In the social sector, the Chief Minister said 50 Atal Canteens have been started across Delhi, providing meals at Rs 5, benefiting nearly 50,000 people daily. She added that 21 per cent of the budget has been allocated to education, a bill has been introduced to curb arbitrary school fee hikes, and an education hub is being developed in Narela at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

"Rs 1300 crore has been allocated to build a new education hub in Narela. A new startup policy is being formulated for Delhi. This will provide new opportunities and employment for the youth of Delhi. The Delhi government stands with the athletes every step of the way. The Delhi government will provide the highest amount of incentive money to the players," she said.

Emphasising support for sports, CM Gupta said Delhi is offering the highest rewards to athletes in the country--- Rs 7 crore for an Olympic gold medal, Rs 5 crore for silver and Rs 3 crore for bronze.

Slum development

She also announced free bus travel for women and transgender persons through pink bus cards, installation of 10,000 new CCTV cameras to enhance security, and a plan to shift Tihar Jail to another location.

Additionally, Rs 1,700 crore has been spent on village development and Rs 700 crore on slum development, while work is underway to build 10 new cow shelters in Delhi.

Calling Delhi a reflection of the soul of India, the Chief Minister said the city has always emerged stronger despite challenges and pledged to continue working towards making the capital cleaner, safer and more prosperous.

