Delhi air pollution: GRAP 3 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves On Tuesday, the Centre's pollution watchdog had revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality improved.

New Delhi:

The Commission on Air Quality Management on Thursday revoked the GRAP 3 restrictions following improvement in air quality. In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management said the AQI of Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed. It said the weather forecast indicated that the AQI was likely to remain in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the coming days.\

GRAP 4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Centre's pollution watchdog had revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality improved.

In an order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force.

"While GRAP Stage-4 is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1, 2 & 3," the order said.

Bhupender Yadav reviews air pollution in Rohtak, other areas

Separately, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting to undertake a detailed review of the action plans of Rohtak, Manesar, Panipat and Karnal for tackling air pollution in these National Capital Region (NCR) cities of Haryana.

The minister expressed concern over the high levels of PM10 and the persistent issues related to solid waste management, including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, particularly in industrial areas.

According to an official statement, Yadav said that a meeting with the Haryana chief minister would be convened to address these concerns, including matters related to funding and approvals, on priority.

He also emphasised that all NCR cities should be brought under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) framework.

GRAP, which is implemented in Delhi-NCR, categorises air quality into four stages -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

Know all about air quality in Delhi today

The air quality in the city settled in the 'very poor' category on Thursday with an AQI reading of 313, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Palam logged a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, down by 1.3 notches, while Lodhi Road recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius, also a decline of 1.3 notches. The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notch lower than normal, while Ayanagar registered 7.3 degrees Celsius, falling by 1.1 notches.

Also Read:

GRAP 4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR following improvement in air quality