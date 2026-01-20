GRAP 4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR following improvement in air quality GRAP 4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR following improvement in air quality. GRAP-4 restrictions were reimposed on January 17 after air quality in the National Capital Region slipped back into the ‘severe’ category.

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday announced that GRAP-4 restrictions have been withdrawn in Delhi-NCR after a slight improvement in air quality. Authorities said the decision was taken as pollution levels showed a downward trend compared to the past few days.

Despite the rollback, air pollution remains a major issue. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 on Tuesday, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. This is lower than Monday’s AQI of 410 and Sunday’s reading of 440, both of which were in the ‘severe’ range.

Why GRAP-4 was imposed?

GRAP-4 restrictions were reimposed on January 17 after air quality in the National Capital Region slipped back into the ‘severe’ category. The CAQM had earlier said pollution levels crossed the 400 mark due to unfavourable weather conditions and the impact of a western disturbance, which reduced the dispersal of pollutants.

Just a day before lifting GRAP-4, authorities had enforced GRAP-3 restrictions in the capital. According to CAQM, Delhi’s AQI showed a sharp rise on Saturday evening, climbing from 400 at 4 pm to 428 by 8 pm. This sudden increase was linked to poor weather conditions and stagnant air.

GRAP stages

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), air quality is divided into four stages:

Poor: AQI 201–300

Very Poor: AQI 301–400

Severe: AQI 401–450

Severe Plus: AQI above 450

Each stage comes with a set of restrictions to control pollution.