India TV 'She' Conclave: MLA Maithili Thakur talks about feminism and gender equality

New Delhi:

At the India TV ‘She’ Conclave event, Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur spoke about her journey in public life and the growing role of women in public space and the meaning of feminism. During the conversation with India TV, Thakur highlighted the importance of determination, family support and perseverance in achieving success.

Speaking about gender equality, Maithili Thakur said that discussions around feminism are often misunderstood. She explained that feminism should not be seen as something that is against men, but rather as a movement that supports equality and mutual respect.

Recalling her childhood, Thakur said that when she was young, her father often encouraged her with affection and support. She noted that such encouragement within families plays an important role in shaping confidence and aspirations among young girls.

According to her, empowering women does not mean opposing men. Instead, it is about creating a society where both men and women work together with equal respect and opportunities.