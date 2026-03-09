Sanju Samson becomes second batter in history to achieve huge feat after T20 World Cup title victory

New Delhi:

Star India batter Sanju Samson performed exceptionally well for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2026. Playing sporadically in the early stages of the tournament, Samson came into his own and performed brilliantly in the last three matches for Team India, helping them win the World Cup.

It is worth noting that in his last three games, Samson scored 97* runs against the West Indies, 89 against England in the semi-final, and 89 against New Zealand in the summit clash.

Through his three successive knocks, Samson became only the second batter to register three consecutive 85+ scores in T20Is after France's Gustav McKeon. It is worth noting that McKeon scored 76, 109, 101, and 87 across his first four appearances in the format.

There is no doubt that Samson’s performances were influential for the Indian team as they became the first side in history to defend the T20 World Cup and win the tournament at home as well.

Sanju Samson was named the Player of the tournament

For his brilliant performances in the latter stages of the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson was named the Player of the Tournament as well. Reflecting on the same, Samson talked about how all of it feels like a dream to him and revealed talking to Sachin Tendulkar, who helped steer him in the right direction.

"It feels like a dream, actually (smiles). Very, very happy, very grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. I’m just going through it, so feels a bit surreal. (on his three consecutive match-winning knocks) To be very honest, I think, sir, I think this started one to two years before. When I was with the 2024 World Cup-winning team in West Indies, I couldn’t play a game. I kept on visualizing. I kept on dreaming. I kept on working. This is exactly what I wanted to do then,” Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

