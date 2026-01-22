Kirari to be free from waterlogging within one year, says Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Speaking at a press conference, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma criticised the previous AAP government in the national capital for failing to complete the drainage projects in the Kirari Assembly constituency.

New Delhi:

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday that the Kirari area will be free from waterlogging within a year. The remarks of Verma, an MLA from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, follow a video that went viral on social media, showing parts of Kirari, including Sharma Colony, flooded with sewer-contaminated water.

Speaking at a press conference, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital for failing to complete the drainage projects in the Kirari Assembly constituency. The AAP lacked a comprehensive approach, and its MLAs were only busy taking commissions, he alleged.

"The waterlogging problem in Kirari is not new. The previous AAP government failed to resolve it. Some projects were started but never completed. Now the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are all working on separate drainage projects and the issue will be resolved within one year," Verma said, adding that nearly 10 lakh people were suffering from the problem.

He claimed that as per official records, only Rs 43 lakh was spent on sewage maintenance in Kirari over 11 years. The colony existed even before 2000, but no comprehensive sewer network was ever laid, he said, adding that the Kirari Sewerage Project had a completion target of December 2024, but it was stalled for years due to administrative failures and lack of coordination.

Noting that the low-lying terrain in Kirari makes the area prone to waterlogging, Verma said the DJB will complete sewer-laying work in 114 colonies by June 2026, with phased commissioning. He highlighted that 54 km of new sewer lines have been added and significant progress was made in Pratap Vihar, Prem Nagar, and Bhagya Vihar SPS areas.

"The previous government started sewer-laying projects without planning for proper outflow. We are now constructing a 25 MGD Rohini sewage treatment plant to treat sewage from Kirari at a cost of Rs 400 crore," the Delhi minister said, adding that the DDA is working on the Kirari-Rithala drain.