Bangladesh: Hindu youth burnt alive in Narsingdi amid surging minority attacks before elections Since Muhammad Yunus's interim government took over in August 2024, minority attacks have surged. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported 51 December incidents: 10 murders, temple raids, land seizures, arson, torture on fabricated charges, and beatings.

Dhaka:

A 25-year-old Hindu man, Chanchal Bhowmik, was burned to death in a suspicious fire at a Narsingdi garage on Friday night (January 24), with CCTV capturing a mysterious figure nearby. Police suspect foul play as Bangladesh braces for February 12, elections amid escalating communal violence against minorities.

Suspicious fire and police probe

Chanchal was asleep inside the shop when flames erupted. Narsingdi SP Abdullah Al Faruque told media that CCTV shows a person lurking around, raising doubts over electrical fault claims. Fire services broke in to rescue him, but his body was charred beyond recognition. No arrests yet and investigations continue into possible arson.

Wave of minority persecution

Under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's interim government since August 2024, attacks on minorities have spiked. December alone saw 51 incidents per the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council: 10 murders, temple lootings, land grabs, arson, torture on false charges, and assaults. India's MEA flagged over 2,900 cases, including killings and arson.

Exiled Hasina slams 'terror regime'

Former PM Sheikh Hasina, exiled in India post-2024 protests, condemned the "age of terror" and foreign plots to seize Bangladesh's resources. In a Delhi address, she branded the nation a "vast prison" ravaged by extremists, urging overthrow of Yunus's rule ahead of polls. Awami League remains banned.

Global outcry and election shadow

A London rally by Bangladesh Hindu Association drew 500+ diaspora voices against minority killings. With elections looming, tensions boil as human rights groups decry the interim regime's failure to protect Hindus and others.

Bangladesh poll campaign blitz begins for historic post-Hasina elections on Feb 12

Campaigning kicked off Thursday for Bangladesh's pivotal national elections, the first since Sheikh Hasina's 2024 ouster, under Muhammad Yunus's interim government. Rallies lit up Dhaka and beyond, with voters deciding not just leaders but reforms via referendum amid Awami League's ban.

Post-uprising context

Yunus took charge August 8, 2024, after Hasina fled to India following deadly protests. His administration vows free polls but faces flak for sidelining Awami League, long dominant alongside BNP. Law-and-order worries persist, though officials promise calm.

Key players and alliances

BNP's Tarique Rahman: Exiled son of late Khaleda Zia, now back after 17 years in UK. He's a top PM contender, kicking off in Sylhet.

10-party alliance: Led by Jamaat-e-Islami (criticised for Islamist leanings) with student-born National Citizen Party (NCP). They launch in Dhaka.

Referendum on National Charter

Voters will weigh the July National Charter, signed by 25 parties (Awami League dissented). A 'yes' makes it binding, proposing-

Stronger presidency to check PM power.

Legislator term limits.

Anti-corruption, money laundering safeguards, and conflict-of-interest rules.

Supporters say it prevents authoritarianism; only Parliament amends the constitution.