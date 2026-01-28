India-EU Free Trade Deal: State-wise list of products set for European markets | Check here India and the European Union on Tuesday announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA), under which a number of domestic sectors such as apparel, chemicals, and footwear will get duty-free entry into the 27-nation bloc.

New Delhi:

India signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union on Tuesday. The FTA will give India access to 27 EU markets. India's pharma, textiles, leather, gems and jewelry, agriculture and marine, and chemicals sectors will directly benefit. Special products from different Indian states will get a large market in Europe. This will give a major boost to MSMEs and state-level industries. It will also create employment opportunities.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal himself posted on the social media platform X, detailing which goods from which Indian states will be exported to European countries. In his post, he wrote, "The India-European Union FTA deal is going to bring great benefits to our states." He also shared an infographic containing a state-wise list of products to be exported.

What will be exported from North India?

From Punjab in North India, exports will include textiles, engineering goods, sports goods, and agricultural products, strengthening the state's role in manufacturing and agri-based trade. Rajasthan is set to export a diverse basket comprising sports goods, handicrafts, gems and jewellery, textiles, and furniture, leveraging its strong artisan base and traditional industries.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will see enhanced exports of leather and footwear, furniture, handicrafts, electronics, and agricultural products, benefiting from improved market access to the European Union.

Chemicals to be exported from West India

From Gujarat in West India, textiles, chemicals, engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, gems and jewelry, and marine products will be exported. From Maharashtra, textiles, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and gems and jewelry will be exported.

Meanwhile, from Karnataka in South India, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electronics, and textiles will be exported. From Telangana, textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, engineering goods, and electronics will be exported. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh will export marine products, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

Tamil Nadu will export textiles, leather and footwear, engineering goods, electronics, plastics, and rubber. Kerala will export tea and spices, marine products, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

From East and Northeast India, West Bengal will export tea and spices, marine products, and handicrafts. Assam will export tea and spices, handicrafts, furniture, minerals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other mineral products.

Check the complete list here

State Goods to be exported Punjab Textiles, engineering goods, sporting goods, and agricultural products Rajasthan Sporting goods, handicrafts, gems and jewelry, textiles, and furniture Uttar Pradesh Leather footwear, furniture, handicrafts, electronics, and agricultural products Gujarat Textiles, chemicals, engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, gems and jewelry, and marine products Maharashtra Textiles, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and gems and jewelry Karnataka Engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electronics, and textiles Telangana Textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, engineering goods, and electronics Andhra Pradesh Marine products, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices Tamil Nadu Textiles, leather and footwear, engineering goods, electronics, plastics and rubber Kerala Tea and spices, marine products, pharmaceuticals and medical devices West Bengal Tea and spices, handicrafts, marine products Assam Tea and spices, handicrafts, furniture, minerals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and ores

