India and the European Union are set to announce what has been described as the "Mother of all deals" on Tuesday (January 27) at the 16th India-EU summit, marking the successful conclusion of long-drawn negotiations between the two sides. The summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Together, India and the EU account for nearly one-fifth of global trade and about 25 per cent of the world's population, underscoring the growing economic and strategic significance of the partnership. At the EU-India summit scheduled for Tuesday, leaders from both sides are expected to adopt a joint comprehensive strategic agenda and discuss trade in the context of the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations, which were first launched in 2007 and relaunched in 2022 and concluded on Monday.
