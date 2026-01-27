Advertisement
India-EU trade deal LIVE updates: The EU and India are close partners working to promote economic prosperity, a rules-based international order, and sustainable development. Trade and investment remain central pillars of this relationship.

Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
India and the European Union are set to announce what has been described as the "Mother of all deals" on Tuesday (January 27) at the 16th India-EU summit, marking the successful conclusion of long-drawn negotiations between the two sides. The summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Together, India and the EU account for nearly one-fifth of global trade and about 25 per cent of the world's population, underscoring the growing economic and strategic significance of the partnership. At the EU-India summit scheduled for Tuesday, leaders from both sides are expected to adopt a joint comprehensive strategic agenda and discuss trade in the context of the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations, which were first launched in 2007 and relaunched in 2022 and concluded on Monday.

Live updates :India-EU Summit 2026

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EU delegation holds key talks at defence ministry

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the three service Chiefs met with a high level European Union delegation led by Kaja Kallas , EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Tuesday. This meeting comes as India and the European Union mark a coming together to form a Security and Defence Partnership. This partnership is a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence capabilities, counterterrorism, and cyber and maritime security.

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-EU Security and Defence Partnerships

    According to the European Council, the Security and Defence Partnerships form a key pillar of the EU's efforts to promote peace and security both in Europe and globally, serving as a new framework to deepen bilateral relations with non-EU countries in a mutually beneficial manner. The signing of the partnership will formally take place during the 16th India-EU Summit set to take place later today. The President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are also on a State Visit to India and will co-chair the summit.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Reflection of trust: Rajnath Singh on signing of the technology and defence partnership

    Speaking during the meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The shared values of democracy, pluralism, federalism, and the rule of law support India's growing partnership with the European Union. Together we aim to translate these shared values into practical cooperation for global security, sustainable growth, and inclusive prosperity."

    "The signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union is a reflection of this trust in action and it brings us together in an increasingly complex global environment. I hope the increased momentum of India-EU partnership in economic, defense, and people-to-people connect will bring the two ancient civilizations much closer," he added.

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Thank you very much for welcoming us': EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas

    Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas said, "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade. It shows how we have been able to work together. The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone, and we can build on that. There is so much more we can work together on in the multilateral fora, as well as bilaterally, to further develop defence cooperation. I really look forward to our discussions today and further cooperation in the future."

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Signing of Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone: EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas

    Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, said, "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade. It shows how we have been able to work together. The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone, and we can build on that. There is so much more we can work together on in the multilateral fora, as well as bilaterally, to further develop defence cooperation. I really look forward to our discussions today and further cooperation in the future"

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EU leaders to visit Delhi's Rajghat, traffic curbs imposed

    Traffic movement in and around Rajghat and adjoining areas in the national capital will be restricted for a few hours on Tuesday morning to facilitate European Union leaders to visit the memorial and pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi. The official event at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, to be attended by the visiting EU delegation along with other dignitaries, will be held between 9.15 am and 12.30 pm. 

    Special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure its smooth conduct, according to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Police. Diversions will be imposed "as and when required" at key junctions, including at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover, the advisory stated.

    Several major road stretches are likely to be impacted due to the movement of VIP convoys and security arrangements. These include the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-ITO Chowk-Delhi Gate stretch, the Shantivan Chowk-IP Flyover stretch, and Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash (NS) Marg.

    Traffic restrictions may also affect the route from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjit Singh Flyover, and the road connecting Rajghat DTC Depot to the Ring Road Bypass.

    Authorities said traffic personnel will be deployed at major intersections to regulate vehicular movement and assist road users.

    Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches, especially during the peak restriction hours, to prevent inconvenience. Motorists have been urged to follow the directions of traffic police on duty and to use alternative routes wherever possible.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EU delegation holds meeting with Rajnath Singh

    A delegation of the European Union on Tuesday held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focusing on strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between India and the EU. The meeting comes on the sidelines of high-level engagements between India and the European Union, as both sides look to deepen their partnership across security, defence and geopolitical issues.

     

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Main focus of summit

    The broad focus of the summit will be on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies and strengthening the rules-based global order, officials said. Besides firming up the free trade agreement, the two sides are set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda. India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004.

    The proposed Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) will facilitate deeper defence and security cooperation between the two sides, officials said.

    At the summit, India and the EU are also set to launch the negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement (SOIA).

    The two sides are also set to ink an agreement on facilitating the mobility of Indian workers to Europe.

    It will provide a framework for advancing mobility initiatives by EU member states with India, the officials said.
    France, Germany and Italy are among the European nations that have migration and mobility partnerships with India.The two sides are also expected to ink a number of agreements to provide for deeper cooperation in a range of other sectors.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EU-India launched negotiations for free trade agreement in 2007

    The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition. The negotiations were relaunched in June 2022. The EU, as a bloc, is India's largest trading partner in goods. For the financial year 2024-25, India's total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Successful India makes world stable, prosperous and secure': EU chief ahead of deal

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for a "successful" India and said it would make the world more "stable, prosperous, and secure". von der Leyen is on a three-day visit to India and was the chief guest for the 77th Republic Day.  "It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," von der Leyen posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the ceremony. 

    von der Leyen's remark holds significance as India and the European Union (EU) are all set to finalise the much-awaited free trade agreement (FTA). Before coming to New Delhi, the European Commission president had said that India and the EU are on the "cusp of a historic" FTA, which she said some people are calling as "mother of all deals".

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What goods are exported by EU to India?

    The main goods exported by the EU to India include machinery and appliances, transport equipment and chemicals. On the other hand, the EU primarily imports machinery and appliances, chemicals, and fuels from India. Key services traded between India and the EU include telecommunications, computer and information services, other business services such as professional and management consulting, and transport services.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Europeans financing war...' US' on India-EU trade deal

    The US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, but the Europeans signed a trade deal with New Delhi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said as he emphasised that Europe is financing the "war" against itself by purchasing refined Russian oil products from India. "We have put 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Guess what happened last week? The Europeans signed a trade deal with India," Bessent told ABC News Sunday (January 25, 2026).

    "And just to be clear again, the Russian oil goes into India, the refined products come out, and the Europeans buy the refined products. They are financing the war against themselves," he said, adding that under Trump's leadership, "we will eventually end" the Russia-Ukraine war. READ

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Long Live India': EU chief hails longstanding friendship

    Ahead of the announcement of the India-EU trade deal, the President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote on X, "Long live India. Long live the friendship between Europe and India."

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EU India's second-largest trading partner

    In trade in goods, the EU is India's second-largest trading partner, right after China and ahead of the United States, accounting for 11.5 per cent of India's total goods trade. As per the official data, in 2024, EU-India trade in goods was valued at over Euro 120 billion. This included Euro 71.4 billion worth of EU imports from India and Euro 48.8 billion in EU exports to India. Over the last decade, bilateral trade in goods has doubled. During this period, EU imports from India grew by 140 per cent, while EU exports to India increased by 58 per cent, showing the steady expansion of commercial ties.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to co-chair 16th India-EU Trade Summit

    The summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

     

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India, EU successfully conclude FTA negotiations

    India and the European Union have completed negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement, a move expected to increase trade and improve economic relations between the two sides. The announcement in this regard was made by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday.

    India's point of view, the deal supports closer economic integration with the European Union. 

    He added that the agreement is expected to encourage higher levels of trade and investment between India and the EU, benefiting both economies. "Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalized," PTI quoted Agrawal as saying.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-EU trade deal to be announced today

    India and the European Union will on Tuesday announce what has been touted as the 'Mother of all deals' at the 16th India-EU summit after the long negotiations ended successfully. India and the EU together represent almost one-fifth of global trade and around 25 per cent of the global population, highlighting the growing economic and strategic weight of the partnership. 

Top News

