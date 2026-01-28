Advertisement
Odisha Bandh: NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm. "Educational institutions, transport service, offices and others will remain closed till 2 pm. We appeal to people to support the cause of farmers and make the bandh a success," Kumar said.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Bhubaneswar:

A day-long Odisha Bandh has been called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) to protest over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. The protest started from 6 am and will continue till 2 pm. The NKS called for a bandh demanding the disbursement of Rs 800 per quintal input assistance to all farmers at state-run mandis and elimination of middlemen and millers from the paddy procurement system. It also protested the imposition of electricity smart meters on consumers and steep penalties levied on vehicle owners under pollution certificate enforcement. It also opposed the move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevija Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm. "Educational institutions, transport service, offices and others will remain closed till 2 pm. We appeal to people to support the cause of farmers and make the bandh a success," Kumar said. The NNKS leader, however, said essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Protesters may force closures of commercial outlets

    Due to Odisha bandh, the state government the Odisha government has issued precautionary directives to all district collectors and magistrates. A letter from R.K. Sharma, Special Secretary of the Home Department, outlines concerns that protesters may force closures of commercial outlets, create disturbances in market areas, hinder government office operations, disrupt court proceedings, shut down fuel stations, and interfere with banking services. There is also apprehension about the impacts on road and rail transport.

     

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Odisha bandh: What’s to remain affected

    The day-long Odisha bandh is expected is expected to involve widespread sit-ins, demonstrations, and protest rallies across the state. The strike also could lead to the closure of business establishments, markets, central and state government offices, courts, petrol pumps, banks, and other financial institutions.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Odisha Bandh Latest Updates

    A day-long Odisha Bandh has been called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) to protest over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. The protest started from 6 am and will continue till 2 pm.

