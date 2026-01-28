Live Odisha Bandh Live Updates: Farmers call for protest, transport services likely to be affected Odisha Bandh: NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm. "Educational institutions, transport service, offices and others will remain closed till 2 pm. We appeal to people to support the cause of farmers and make the bandh a success," Kumar said.

Bhubaneswar:

A day-long Odisha Bandh has been called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) to protest over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. The protest started from 6 am and will continue till 2 pm. The NKS called for a bandh demanding the disbursement of Rs 800 per quintal input assistance to all farmers at state-run mandis and elimination of middlemen and millers from the paddy procurement system. It also protested the imposition of electricity smart meters on consumers and steep penalties levied on vehicle owners under pollution certificate enforcement. It also opposed the move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevija Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm. "Educational institutions, transport service, offices and others will remain closed till 2 pm. We appeal to people to support the cause of farmers and make the bandh a success," Kumar said. The NNKS leader, however, said essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.