Arijit Singh Retires: How much the Padma Shri awardee charged per song?

With songs that span generations and genres, Arijit Singh has long been one of the most significant voices in Hindi cinema, influencing Bollywood's sound. His songs, which range from soulful ghazals to chart-topping romantic ballads, continue to strike a deep chord with listeners.

Fans do not only applaud Arijit's modest demeanor and his lasting musical legacy, but are also shocked over the fact that the singer announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post on January 27, 2026.

Arijit Singh has sung in multiple languages

Arijit Singh has sung not only in Hindi but also in Bengali, Marathi and Telugu. He is known for his versatility in different genres of music and is considered one of the best singers of the current generation. There are hardly any films after 2012 where his song did not feature.

Though he started his career in 2005 with the reality show Fame Gurukul. He gained recognition in Bollywood in 2011 with the song 'Phir Mohabbat' from the film 'Murder 2'. After that, hit songs like 'Raabta', 'Uska Hi Banana' and 'Dua' made him a superstar. Since then, he has never looked back.

What was Arijit Singh's fee?

According to a report by The Economic Times, for film projects, the singer charged between Rs 8 and Rs 10 lakh per song; some estimates suggest even higher amounts for specific productions. His fees for live performances are much higher. In an interview with HT Music last year, music composer Monty Sharma disclosed that Arijit charges Rs 2 crore for each performance. According to other reports, the singer makes about Rs 14 crore for a two-hour live performance, making him one of the highest-paid musicians in the world, not just in India.

Arijit Singh's simple lifestyle

Despite his immense wealth and fame, Arijit does not consider himself a star. He lives a very simple life. He has often been seen traveling by bus or train, wearing slippers and carrying a bag. He often uses a two-wheeler, even though he owns a collection of expensive and luxury cars.

Net worth and assets

According to The Economic Times, Arijit Singh's net worth is reportedly around Rs 414 crore. He owns a house in Mumbai worth approximately Rs 8 crore. His car collection includes luxury vehicles like a Range Rover and a Mercedes, yet he prioritises simplicity. In addition, Arijit also earns money through endorsements for several major brands.

