Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Seelampur area A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to examine CCTV footage from the area and gather local intelligence to identify the killer.

New Delhi:

A man was shot dead in an eatery in northeast Delhi's Seelampur in broad daylight on Tuesday, officials said. The 25-year-old, identified as Tariq Hasan, was shot dead inside a biryani shop in K-Block at around 3 pm on Tuesday (January 27).

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital at 5.29 pm, where the injured was declared dead.

What happened at the biryani shop?

On reaching the hospital, an associate of the deceased informed that they were having biryani at a shop when Tariq said that he had been shot. He was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had arrived at around 1:15 pm to attend the last rites of his friend's father. After the cremation, at about 3 pm, he along with his friend, Saddam, went to Javed Biryani Shop located in K-Block, Seelampur.

After finishing their meal, Saddam went inside the shop to wash his hands while Tariq remained standing behind him. When Saddam turned back, he found Tariq sitting down. On being asked, Tariq told him that he had been shot, the police said. Saddam then took Tariq in an auto-rickshaw to GTB Hospital.

A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to examine CCTV footage from the area and gather local intelligence to identify the killer.

3rd shooting incident in 4 days

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third such incident in the last four days.

Earlier on late Saturday night, a 32-year-old local was shot dead. The victim, Sameer alias Mustakim, was rushed to the hospital by family but succumbed to his injuries on arrival. On January 24 (Saturday), at approximately 11:24 pm, panic gripped the Buland Masjid area of Shastri Park when gunfire echoed through the narrow lanes. Local residents alerted the Shastri Park police station, prompting an immediate response from officers. Upon arrival, police discovered that the victim- identified as Sameer alias Mustakim alias Kamoo Pehlwan, a 32-year-old son of Alimuddin and resident of Buland Masjid- had already been whisked away to JPC Hospital by family members. Doctors at the facility pronounced him dead on arrival, confirming the worst fears of those gathered.

This tragedy unfolded just a day after a strikingly similar execution-style murder in nearby Shahdara. On Friday night, 24-year-old Faizan alias Fazzi was gunned down outside Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Maujpur by a father-son duo, reportedly over an unpaid loan.

Police responded to a 11:28 pm call at PS Welcome, finding Faizan riddled with bullets- three confirmed hits, including one through the head and two in the chest. His brother recounted the horror: "He was shot three times, but police said two magazine rounds were fired. He had cuts on his hands from struggling, and might have been stabbed too."

Faizan, described as a "simple man" by his sibling, had borrowed money and faced escalating threats. The family had even filed a complaint at Bhajanpura police station, but no action followed- until the killers struck. The accused remain at large, with heavy police presence now blanketing the area.

Also Read: Delhi shocker: 32-year-old man gunned down in Shastri Park's Buland Masjid area

Also Read: Delhi: 24-year-old man brutally shot dead at cafe in Maujpur area | Video