Delhi: 24-year-old man brutally shot dead at cafe over unpaid debt dispute in Maujpur area Delhi Police swiftly locked down the spot with a massive deployment. Forensic teams and FSL specialists meticulously scoured the area, gathering crucial physical and scientific clues. A case was filed without delay under BNS Section 103(1) for murder, plus Arms Act Sections 25/27.

New Delhi:

A 24-year-old man from northeast Delhi's Welcome area was gunned down in a shocking late-night attack at a local cafe, with his family pointing fingers at a father-son duo over a simmering loan feud. The brazen killing, captured amid heavy police activity, has ignited outrage and demands for swift justice.

The fatal shooting at Mr King Lounge and Cafe

Massive chaos erupted at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Maujpur on January 23 (Friday), under the Welcome police station jurisdiction in northeast Delhi's Shahdara area. At around 10:28 pm, a PCR call alerted authorities to gunfire at the spot. Police rushed to the spot and discovered Faizan, also known as Fazzi, aged 24 and a resident of JMC Welcome, lying critically injured. He was son of Sehroj Alam. Officers immediately rushed him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Eyewitness accounts and family statements paint a gruesome picture as Faizan was shot multiple times- three bullets confirmed, including one that pierced his head and two in the chest. His brother revealed that police reports indicated two magazine rounds were fired, suggesting an intense barrage. Adding to the horror, Faizan bore cuts on his hands, hinting at a desperate struggle, and possible stab wounds. The attack unfolded inside or right outside the cafe, turning a casual evening hangout into a crime scene.

Police response and investigation underway

Delhi Police sprang into action, securing the area with heavy deployment. A crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts combed the site, collecting physical and scientific evidence. A murder case was promptly registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act at Welcome police station. Investigators are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas to trace the assailants' movements before and after the hit.

Special teams are raiding suspected hideouts, activating local informers, and grilling cafe staff and witnesses to reconstruct the timeline. The exact number of attackers remains unclear, but leads are being chased aggressively.

Family's explosive allegations: Debt turns deadly

Faizan's brother broke his silence, portraying the victim as a "very simple man" ensnared in financial woes. He had borrowed money but couldn't repay it, leading to escalating tensions. The family accuses a specific father-son duo of the killing, claiming the lenders had previously stormed their home for a confrontation. "We even filed a complaint at Bhajanpura police station, but nothing happened," the brother fumed, voicing deep frustration with prior inaction.

"They came and started fighting at our house," he recounted, demanding the duo's immediate arrest. "My brother was shot three times... He must have struggled a lot. We just want justice- the strictest action against them. Police say they are on the run."

The motive, preliminarily pegged as an unpaid loan dispute, underscores the deadly perils of informal lending in urban fringes.

Lingering questions and path to justice

As the investigation intensifies, key puzzles persist- Were the accused acting alone? Did the cafe brawl spill from a personal grudge? Police assure further probes will uncover the full sequence.