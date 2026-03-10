EAM Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Araghchi speak for third time amid Middle East turmoil

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. A comprehensive discussion was held between the two leaders over developments in the strife-hit region and the duo agreed to remain in touch.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister@araghchiof Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar posted on X.

This marks the third time in about two weeks that Jaishankar has spoken with the Iranian Foreign Minister. He first held a conversation with Araghchi on February 28, followed by another discussion on March 5, before this latest interaction.

Tensions escalate in Middle East

The Middle East is witnessing a sharp rise in violence as missile and drone attacks intensify between Iran and the US-Israel alliance. The situation has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran has reported that four of its diplomats were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Ramada Hotel in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 8.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has indicated that American troops could potentially be deployed on the ground in Iran, warning that Washington may pursue military objectives if tensions continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari criticised Iran for not adhering to its pledge to halt attacks on neighbouring Gulf nations. He noted that the commitment “has not translated into reality on the ground.”

In a related development, Ukraine announced plans to send military experts to Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to assist in defending against Iranian drone attacks, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

IRGC issues warning

Tensions around the strategic Strait of Hormuz remain high. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander declared that no ship connected to Iran’s adversaries has the right to pass through the strait, issuing a stark warning to any vessels attempting to do so.

Conflict fuels global energy crisis

The conflict has also triggered a major crisis in the region’s energy sector, as attacks on oil and gas infrastructure continue to affect Gulf nations. The situation remains fluid, with international observers warning that the risk of broader conflict is increasing as diplomatic efforts struggle to contain the violence.

