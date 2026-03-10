Air India to raise fares with new fuel surcharge amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi:

Passengers flying with Air India will soon have to pay more for their tickets as the airline has announced a fuel surcharge due to a sharp rise in jet fuel prices. The move comes as aviation fuel costs have risen sharply amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States in the Middle East. In a statement, Air India said a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 will be added to domestic flight tickets starting March 12. The airline explained that the increase is part of a phased plan that will gradually apply to both domestic and international routes.

Will international tickets also become costlier?

The airline also confirmed that passengers on international flights will face higher fuel surcharges. The revised charges will be introduced in stages, depending on routes and ticket categories, as the airline adjusts fares to cope with rising operational costs.

Air India said the decision was taken reluctantly but described it as necessary due to factors beyond its control. According to the airline, the steep rise in aviation fuel prices has significantly increased operating costs for flights.

Warning of possible flight cuts

The airline also warned that without such surcharges, some routes might become financially unsustainable. In such cases, flights could be cancelled if operating costs cannot be covered.