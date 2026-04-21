Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran if peace talks fail as ceasefire nears end: 'Military is raring to go'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric and indicated that the United States could launch military strikes against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail before the ceasefire deadline. Speaking in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, Trump made it clear that negotiations are approaching a critical juncture with little time left for a breakthrough.

Reiterating the readiness of US forces, Trump said, "The military is raring to go," stressing that troops in the region are fully prepared for action. "If we don't have a deal that protects our interests and the world, we are going to bomb. It's that simple. I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," he said. Trump further emphasised the preparedness of the armed forces stating, "But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible."

Ceasefire deadline sparks urgency

The warning comes as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday evening. Trump indicated he is not inclined to extend the truce beyond April 22, suggesting that both sides must act quickly to reach an agreement. "I don't want to do that," he said, referring to a possible extension, adding that time constraints make prolonged negotiations unlikely. According to Trump, Iran has little choice but to engage seriously in talks.

Potential impact of military action

Highlighting possible consequences of strikes, Trump pointed to strategic infrastructure targets that could significantly affect Iran’s military operations. "It's not my choice, but it will also hurt them. It will hurt them militarily. They use the bridges for their weapons, for their missile movements," he said. He also noted that both sides have used the ceasefire period to "restock".

Diplomatic efforts continue amid uncertainty

Despite the sharp rhetoric, diplomatic channels remain active. Talks are expected to take place in Islamabad, though uncertainty persists over Iran’s participation. While Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that no delegation has yet departed, other reports suggest that officials from both sides may arrive simultaneously which has raised hopes for a possible breakthrough.

Trump's message to Iran

Trump said a deal could benefit Iran significantly and described its people as "incredible" while criticising its leadership as "bloodthirsty" and "tough". He added that an agreement could help Iran rebuild and strengthen itself on the global stage.

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