Three killed in blast at fireworks unit in Kerala's Thrissur ahead of Pooram festival

Thrissur:

At least three people were killed in a powerful explosion at a fireworks storage and preparation unit in Thrissur, Kerala. The blast occurred at a facility where fireworks materials were being prepared for Thiruvambady as part of the Thrissur Pooram festival celebrations.

Police, fire, and rescue services, and ambulance teams rushed to the site, and the injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, and nearby medical facilities.

The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard several kilometres away, with many residents initially mistaking it for an earthquake. Thick smoke and flames engulfed the area, hampering rescue operations.

Further details regarding the cause of the explosion and possible injuries are awaited.

25 killed in Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast

The tragedy comes close on the heels of the blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 25 lives and left many injured on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at the 'Vanaja' fireworks factory owned by one Muthumanickam, in Kattanarpatti. The accident is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in the region in recent years.

The place is located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits. The unit is reportedly licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur.

Eight workers, mostly women, are critically injured with 60 per cent burn injuries. Twelve others, including eight policemen, were injured in a second blast on Sunday evening while rescue operations were underway.

Also Read: Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Palghar

Also Read: 23 dead, six injured in blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar