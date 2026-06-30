Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India from July 1–3; here's key agenda for talks with PM Modi

New Delhi:

India will host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi from July 1 to 3 for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties across strategic, economic and technological sectors, according to diplomatic sources cited by ANI. The visit will mark the first India-Japan Annual Summit since March 2022 and will be Takaichi's first trip to India after assuming office.

During the three-day visit, PM Modi will hold summit-level talks with his Japanese counterpart. The two leaders will also witness the exchange of Memorandums of Cooperation (MoCs) and participate in the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum, where government officials and business leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand investment and commercial partnerships.

PM Modi’s key visit to Japan last year

India and Japan elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan in August last year laid out a roadmap for cooperation over the coming decade, with priority areas including defence and security, trade and investment, innovation, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Japan views India as a key partner in advancing the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision introduced by Prime Minister Takaichi. Both countries are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting a rules-based international order and strengthening regional stability.

Key decisions likely in semiconductors and critical minerals

Economic cooperation is likely to be a major focus of the discussions. The two sides are expected to explore ways to improve economic security by building more resilient supply chains in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals. They are also expected to encourage greater investment and innovation to support long-term economic growth.

Maritime security in focus

The summit is also expected to deepen strategic cooperation by linking Japan's FOIP vision with India's MAHASAGAR initiative. Discussions are likely to cover maritime security, defence technology collaboration and the development of an industrial value chain connecting the Bay of Bengal region with north-eastern India.

Among the expected outcomes are joint declarations on economic security and cooperation in artificial intelligence. The two countries are also expected to announce progress on a large-scale green ammonia project in Odisha, expand cooperation in the biogas sector and promote regional resilience through the POWERR Asia initiative.

The visit is expected to conclude with a Joint Statement on the Annual Summit, along with declarations related to energy resilience. Around a dozen Memorandums of Cooperation covering sectors such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, battery technology and critical minerals are also likely to be signed. In addition, nearly 120 private-sector agreements are expected to be showcased, reflecting growing business collaboration between India and Japan.

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