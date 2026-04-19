16 dead, six injured in blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar:

At least 16 people were killed and six others injured in a powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (April 19), according to the Fire and Rescue Department.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred in the afternoon while 30 workers were engaged in assembling chains of "fancy" firecrackers inside the factory. The portions of the building also collapsed under the impact. The unit is reportedly owned by Muthu Manickam, a resident of Govindanallur.

The explosion triggered panic in the area, with emergency teams rushing to the spot for rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to the Virudhunagar Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Officials fear that the death toll may rise further as the condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

CM Stalin expresses condolences

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the firecracker factory blast. In a post on X, Stalin said he has asked ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families.

"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he said. The CM also contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance.

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