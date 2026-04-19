Indian tanker 'Desh Garima' clears Strait of Hormuz as two vessels turn back after firing

New Delhi:

Amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, even as two other vessels were forced to turn back after coming under fire, prompting India to raise concerns with Iran over the safety of merchant shipping.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the tanker Desh Garima, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, successfully crossed the strategic waterway on April 18 and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 22.

Operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), the vessel is the 10th India-flagged ship to have navigated the strait since early March, underscoring continued maritime movement despite rising tensions in the region.

Firing on Indian-flagged ships

In contrast, very large crude carrier Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav reported a firing incident while transiting the strait in the past 24 hours and returned to the Persian Gulf. No injuries were reported among the crew.

"In the past 24 hours, two Indian vessels, VLCC Samnar Herad and Bulk Carrier Jag Arnav, reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which they returned to the Persian Gulf. There has been no injury to any crew reported," the ministry said.

MarineTraffic data showed oil tankers Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor also reversing course near the chokepoint, taking the number of India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf to 14.

India summons Iranian ambassador

India's foreign secretary summoned Iran's ambassador in New Delhi to convey "deep concern" over the incident and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and mariners.

He urged Tehran to relay India's position to its authorities and to resume facilitating India-bound vessels through the route at the earliest.

"The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in yesterday by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier yesterday involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners," the ministry said.

Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, "Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," it said.

The situation, it said, "continues to be closely monitored in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and relevant stakeholders. All Indian seafarers are safe."

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