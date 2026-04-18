India summons Iranian ambassador after firing on two Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

India on Saturday summoned Iran’s envoy Dr Mohammad Fathali after two Indian vessels were forced to change course in the Strait of Hormuz following firing by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, news agency PTI reported.

The move has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping through one of the world’s busiest sea routes. Visuals by news ageny ANI show the Iranian ambassador seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs and returning to the embassy after being called in, with India also lodging a protest over the firing incident.

Indian vessels turn back amid firing in Strait of Hormuz

The incident took place as several commercial vessels attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran had announced that it reopened the route. However, Tehran later said it had again closed the waterway, alleging that the United States had violated an understanding.

Reports said Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats opened fire on a tanker moving through the strait, while another container vessel was hit by a projectile, damaging some containers. Two Indian-flagged vessels, including a supertanker carrying Iraqi oil, were forced to turn around after the firing.

Iran’s joint military command said the strait was under “strict management” of its armed forces and warned that transit would remain restricted as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports continued.

Escalation linked to US blockade and global energy concerns

The situation is part of a broader standoff between Iran and the United States, with tensions continuing over trade restrictions and regional influence. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global route, with roughly one fifth of the world’s oil passing through it, making any disruption significant.

Iran had briefly reopened the strait after a 10 day truce, but tensions rose again after the US said its blockade on Iranian ports would continue. Iranian officials warned that such actions could impact the global economy and disrupt energy supplies.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said it had turned back 21 ships headed towards Iran since the blockade began earlier in the week, underlining the scale of the situation.

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