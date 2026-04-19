'Fair deal or force': Trump threatens Iran as US team heads to Pakistan for second round of talks

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating a fragile ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz. In a strongly worded message on his social platform Truth Social, Trump claimed Iranian forces opened fire in the busy shipping corridor, calling it a “serious breach” of existing understandings.

He alleged that vessels linked to France and the United Kingdom were among those targeted, though no independent confirmation has been provided by either nation so far.

‘A clear violation’

Trump described the reported incident as a direct challenge to stability in the region. “Iran fired in the Strait of Hormuz. That is a total violation of our arrangement,” he wrote, adding that such actions were “not acceptable under any circumstances.”

He further claimed that the situation was backfiring on Iran economically, saying the disruption of the waterway was costing Tehran heavily each day due to restricted maritime movement.

Negotiation team heads to Islamabad

Despite the sharp warnings, Trump confirmed that diplomatic efforts are still moving forward. He announced that US officials are travelling to Islamabad for fresh negotiations. His statement confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Pakistan for talks aimed at de-escalation.

“Representatives are going there tomorrow evening for negotiations,” Trump said, indicating that dialogue channels remain open despite rising tensions.

‘Fair deal or strong action’

Trump warned that rejection of a proposed agreement could trigger military action targeting key Iranian infrastructure. “We are offering a very fair and reasonable deal. If they refuse, the United States will take out every power plant and every bridge they depend on,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route, remains at the centre of the dispute. Any disruption in the narrow passage has immediate consequences for global energy supply chains, making the situation highly sensitive for world markets.