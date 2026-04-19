Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 LIVE: Winner updates, grand finale moments, Riteish Deshmukh hosts showdown

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is set to witness its highly anticipated grand finale and fan enthusiasm has never been higher. Following weeks of intrigues, alliances, enmities, and emotionally charged situations, the competition for the coveted trophy is now down to its finalists. The finale will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, who will bring to the show powerful acts, guest appearances and the eventual winner reveal. Fan interest has never been more intense, following the voting patterns, elimination rounds, and live interactions on stage.

Follow this Live blog to keep yourself updated with every significant activity during the grand finale night of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.