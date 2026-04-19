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Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 LIVE: Winner updates, grand finale moments, Riteish Deshmukh hosts showdown

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 reaches its grand finale tonight with fans eagerly waiting to know who lifts the trophy. Follow this Live blog to know about every update from the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 finale stage.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 host and finalists
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 host and finalists Image Source : @Sawan_zp
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is set to witness its highly anticipated grand finale and fan enthusiasm has never been higher. Following weeks of intrigues, alliances, enmities, and emotionally charged situations, the competition for the coveted trophy is now down to its finalists. The finale will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, who will bring to the show powerful acts, guest appearances and the eventual winner reveal. Fan interest has never been more intense, following the voting patterns, elimination rounds, and live interactions on stage.

Follow this Live blog to keep yourself updated with every significant activity during the grand finale night of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Finale LIVE

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  • 6:36 PM (IST)Apr 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 latest updates: Bollywood actors to attend the grand finale

    The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is going to be held today. This time, the host of the show , Riteish Deshmukh, will announce the winner. What is special is that in this grand finale, both Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh will be seen on stage with Riteish to promote their upcoming film Raja Shivaji.

  • 6:11 PM (IST)Apr 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 LIVE: Who had the biggest fight this season?

    In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, there were many fights between contestants, but the biggest one was between Rakesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian.

  • 6:11 PM (IST)Apr 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner countdown: Where to watch?

    The sixth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi, which has been going on for the past several days, is going to end today. The grand finale of this show is going to be held today. You can watch this finale on Colors Marathi from 8 pm or you can also watch this finale on Jio Hotstar.

  • 6:10 PM (IST)Apr 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 latest updates: When did the reality show begin?

    The show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh started on January 11 and ran for more than three months. For the past several days, many contestants in this season have entertained the audience. The most talked about one among them is drama queen Rakhi Sawant. She made the audience laugh a lot. In this season, Rakesh Bapat also attracted everyone's attention by playing a thrilling game.

  • 6:10 PM (IST)Apr 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Marathi grand finale LIVE: Countdown begins

    The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will be decided tonight at 8 pm. Now, there is talk that actor Vishal Kotian will be the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Vishal has been declared the winner on social media since last week. Due to this, Vishal is currently in a lot of discussion.

     

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