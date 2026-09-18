Bigg Boss 20: Young breaks down in tears, Gullu becomes new captain; what happened with Mahi Vij

Every day brings something new in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 20. While conflicts are a common occurrence, the show's TRP skyrockets whenever moments of affection emerge amidst the discord. The chemistry between Kanika and Gullu is being widely appreciated. Against this backdrop, the latest episode witnessed a major commotion. Young was seen sobbing inconsolably for the first time on the show, while the housemates also got their new captain. Here's what unfolded in Thursday's episode.

Young sobs inconsolably; allegations levelled against Mahi Vij

The 12th episode of Bigg Boss 20 streamed on Thursday, revealing a highly emotional atmosphere within the house. Young was seen crying for the first time on the show. The reason behind this was revealed to be that Mahi Vij had sworn at him. The episode began with a flashback showing Mahi Vij discussing Young. When Uditi Singh mentioned missing Young, Mahi remarked that he was ignoring her. Mahi was then heard saying, "I swore on my daughter for the sake of a two-day friendship."

Mary Kom subsequently conveyed this to Young, adding that Mahi had also sworn at him. However, Mahi later denied having used abusive language. Isha Rikhi also tried to explain to Young that no abuse had taken place. Despite this, Young appeared deeply hurt and was seen sobbing inconsolably. Everyone appeared distressed seeing him cry like that. Young said, "I called her 'Mother'..." and broke down in tears.

Towards the end of the show, Young and Mahi were seen discussing the matter, but the issue remained unresolved. Afterwards, Young appeared quite sad and isolated from the other housemates, stating that he had lost faith in everyone.

Bigg Boss 20 gets a new captain

Additionally, the housemates of Bigg Boss 20 got a new captain, marking the end of Young's tenure as captain. The first captaincy task involved six contenders vying for the role. They were tasked with taking away a 'life' from one of the housemates; failing to do so would result in disqualification from the captaincy race.

Consequently, Reeti Tiwari, Mahi Vij, Gullu and Kanika Mann proceeded to the 2X Room. During this phase, the 'lives' of Scout, Rohaid and Asif were taken away. Reeti Tiwari did not participate in the game at all. Subsequently, Mahi Vij, Gullu and Kanika Mann moved on to the next captaincy task.

The next captaincy task involved apples. Housemates had to support their preferred candidate for captain by placing as many apples as possible onto that person's tray. This led to considerable chaos and arguments, but ultimately, Gullu secured the highest number of apples and became the new captain of the house. Young hosted this task.

Amrapali Dubey calls Arishfa 'cheap'

During the captaincy task, Amrapali Dubey was supporting Kanika Mann. Arishfa repeatedly attempted to steal Kanika's apples, leading to a heated altercation between her and Amrapali Dubey, with both calling each other 'cheap'. Amrapali also remarked, "Have some shame," while calling her an annoying kid.

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