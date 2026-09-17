Yung DSA cries over Mahhi Vij's changed behaviour after Bigg Boss 20 captaincy task: 'Maine maa bola tha…'

The new episode of Bigg Boss 20 is going to be another rollercoaster for fans of Yung DSA and Mahhi Vij, as their friendship appears to have hit a difficult phase. In the new promo released by the makers, Yung DSA, the rapper who became the first captain of the season, is seen breaking down after feeling hurt by Mahhi’s behaviour following the task.

Yung DSA cries over Mahhi Vij's changed behaviour

In the promo, Yung opens up about the situation in front of Aasif Khan, Isha Rikhi and ScoutOP. He recalls how Mahhi was dancing with him just a day ago, but now does not even speak to him. The rapper also talks about how deeply he trusted her and considered her like a mother.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "@yung_dsa ko apne logo pe bharosa tha, isliye dard hua Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par." Take a look below:

In the promo, Yung is heard saying, "Task karne se pehle mere saath naach rahi thi Mahhi. Aur ab task ke baad, mereko aisa. Mere log ne mujhe apna manana chahiye na. Agar mujhe nahi manti toh kahe ke mere log. Yeh toh sikka palti ho gaya na, bro (Before the task, Mahhi was dancing with me. And now, after the task, she is treating me like this. My people should consider me their own, right? If she doesn’t consider me her own, then why call me her person? She has completely changed her stance, bro)."

He further revealed that he got to know about Mahhi Vij's comment from fellow contestant Mary Kom. Talking about the incident, Yung DSA says, "Usne mujhe bola that ki main humesha tere saath hoon. Par raat mein mujhe pata chala ki woh mujhe apna manti hi nahi. Mujhe pata ab chal gaya ki main haar gaya hoon. Mujhe muh pe bolte hai 'Pyaar karte hai' par peeche se vaar karte hai. Maine kya galat bola, bro. Maine maa bola tha re usko (She told me that she would always be there for me. But at night, I found out that she doesn’t even consider me her own. Now I know that I have lost. They tell me to my face that they love me, but hurt me behind my back. What did I do wrong, bro? I called her 'mother'.)"

Fellow contestants, including ScoutOP, Isha Rikhi and Aasif Khan, were seen comforting Yung as he cried inconsolably. Social media users have been reacting to the promo ever since it was released. However, the complete episode will air on September 17, 2026.

Who is Yung DSA?

For the unversed, Yung DSA, aka Harsh Vijay Machare, is a 22-year-old Pune-based rapper and hip-hop artist. He is known for his street-inspired Marathi rap style. He rose to fame after his song 'Yeda Yung' went viral online. He recently joined the Bigg Boss 20 house as one of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 airs every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and from 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

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