Bigg Boss 20 first eviction this week; here are the contestants in the danger zone

Bigg Boss 20 has reportedly witnessed its first eviction, with Rohed Khan said to have been eliminated from the show in Week 2. He had been directly nominated for eviction along with Asif Khan and Tanmay Singh, also known as ScoutOP.

Rohed's limited presence in tasks and other house activities had previously been pointed out on the show, with Salman Khan also questioning his game during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rohed Khan reportedly evicted from Bigg Boss 20

According to reports cited by Live Hindustan, Rohed Khan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20. The eviction comes during the second week of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Rohed was among the three contestants who were directly nominated as a punishment. Asif Khan and Tanmay Singh were the other two names in the nomination.

The report noted that Rohed had relatively little screen presence during his time in the house. His involvement in tasks and everyday house responsibilities was also described as limited.

Salman Khan had questioned Rohed's game

Rohed's lack of visibility had already come up during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan reportedly told him that his game was not being noticed on the show. The report also stated that contestants had raised concerns about his limited participation during some tasks, eventually leading to his nomination.

What happens next on Bigg Boss 20?

The first eviction will also change the dynamics inside the house, which has already seen contestants such as Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi and Qazi Tauqeer making their presence felt in different ways. With the first elimination now approaching, the focus will also be on how the remaining contestants handle the next round of nominations.

Who is still in the Bigg Boss 20 house?

Bigg Boss 20 began with 16 contestants from different backgrounds, including television, music, sport and social media. The original contestant line-up includes Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Khushi Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, rapper Young DSA, Asif Khan, Faisal Khan, Qazi Tauqeer, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh and Reeti Tiwari.

The show premiered on September 6 and is streaming on JioHotstar, alongside its television broadcast.

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