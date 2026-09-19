'Thought my career was over': Ajit Doval recalls Sikkim mission when agents were caught by China

For nearly everyone in India, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval remains an ideal spy, and his calm approach of handling things is widely appreciated by people. But there was a mission that even left the spymaster worried and he even thought that his career was over.

Sikkim became India's part in 1975, with the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) playing a critical role. It was at this time when Doval was sent to Sikkim.

Addressing a gathering during the convocation ceremony at IIT Roorkee on Saturday, Doval recalled the mission when he was posted as a young intelligence officer in Sikkim during its merger with India. At that time, Doval said he was in his 20s and his responsibility was looking after the border areas and track the movement of Chinese troops in the region.

"I was a young IPS officer, new to the intelligence profession. I was in my 20s, and I was posted as in charge of intelligence in Sikkim. That was not a part of India at that time. It was becoming part of India. I was part of that process where the merger was taking place," he said.

An intelligence team had failed to return from a border mission and no message was received from them, he said. This, Doval said, left him extremely worried, as the team was supposed to return within eight days. However, as days went pass, his worries kept increasing, he recalled.

"For me, it was a matter of very great concern, not only professionally but also on the human side, that so many people—we don't know whether they are dead or alive, and what has happened to them. We got no reports of any avalanche or anything. It was a matter of deep worry and concern," he said.

Suddenly, he received a call from the headquarters and his boss told him that the team was in Chinese custody. He said the Chinese caught the team and were interrogating them; however, they were returned "after some talks or negotiations", with Doval believing that a deal was likely struck.

Doval said the incident left him worried and a inquiry was ordered following which he thought his career would soon end.

"And an inquiry was started. I knew that this was the end of my career," he recalled, "I was still in my twenties, and I had to start a new career. I saw the incident as something very unprofessional. Anyway, the inquiry was over."

"I wasn't found at fault. Probably, I had done everything right. The sketches and the maps that were given to us by the headquarters had some defects and mistakes in them. That is how it happened," he concluded.

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